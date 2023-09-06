Starrag USA Inc.: Starrag & Haimer to Sponsor STEM Golf Event

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / On the 5th of October, the Saint Louis Science Center will be hosting a golf tournament at the Forest Park Golf Course in St. Louis that will be sponsored by industry-leading manufacturing companies Starrag and Haimer and others. The organization depends on the annual tournament to drive funding for its innovative educational programs, exhibits and interactive experiences that inspire a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) learning for all ages and backgrounds.

Golf carts are ready

Starrag and Haimer are proud to sponsor the annual event that is now in its 10th year, and will also have a team playing at the prestigious golf course. Running from 8.30 to 4.30pm, the event has a number of options for team entries and sponsorship with businesses and individuals invited to join the fun whilst contributing to a fantastic cause.

Commenting upon the commitment of Starrag and Haimer to support the event, Elena Schmidt-Schmiedebach, the Marketing Manager for Starrag North America says: "We sponsor this event as we appreciate the crucial role the Saint Louis Science Center plays in promoting STEM subjects to young people that will hopefully enter our industry as the next generation of engineers. The event supports Science Center programs that raise the profile of manufacturing as well as other sectors among young people from all backgrounds and it truly inspires young people to consider a fulfilling career in STEM. We are very proud to support the Saint Louis Science Center and the tremendous work that it does. Starrag has witnessed the valuable work and impact of the Saint. Louis Science Center first-hand. One of our esteemed customers located in St. Louis has recruited young talent from the Saint. Louis Science Center, providing a career pathway for the next generation of young engineers."

If you would like to register to play in this fun-filled prestigious event, you can register as an individual, pair, trio or foursome at: https://donations.slsc.org/register. The closing deadline for playing in the event is the 28th of September. Alternatively, you can support this fantastic cause by following the sponsorship link: https://donations.slsc.org/sponsorship

