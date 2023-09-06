SERES unveils three intelligent new energy vehicles at IAA Mobility 2023

The SERES electric SUV family cover the diverse needs of C-class, D-class, and E-class intelligent new energy SUV users around the world

MUNICH, Germany, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SERES, the leading power in China's intelligent electric vehicle industry, proudly unveiled its electric SUV family at the IAA Mobility 2023.

The premium D-class sport electric SUV SERES 5 flagship configuration is a 90kWh four-wheel-drive model offering improved performance and longer range. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, and its WLTP range has increased to 530km.

The newly-unveiled C-class urban electric SUV SERES 3 debuted its right-hand drive version, providing a sportier and more fashionable city SUV option for consumers in diverse markets.

The showstopper is the E-class flagship model SERES 7, a premium large electric drive SUV with a unique six-in-one range extender powertrain that expands the forward space of the passenger cabin. The space conversion rate reaches 92.4%, achieving a balance of full-size space and sedan-like handling, thus meeting the demands of both family and business consumers seeking high-quality travel.

Since January 2023, SERES has rapidly entered more than 20 countries worldwide, covering Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and Africa. It also completed a quality road test across Europe, covering 21 countries in 23 days, and accumulating over 10,000 km per vehicle. The overall charging compatibility rate exceeded 95%.

SERES's presence in Europe's largest auto show, demonstrates how far the company has come in a short space of time, and its new models look certain to give global consumers a broad range of options in the popular electric SUV market.

Mr. Zhang Xingyan, the president of SERES overseas division, said, "As a tech manufacturing company focused on new energy, equipped with fantastic R&D capabilities and world-class intelligent factories, SERES will be able to offer European and global consumers a broader range of models and a better service experience."

As well as showcasing its exceptional product quality, SERES is also displaying its brand charm at the Munich Auto Show. On the booth, from the simulated camping area to various interactive games, every visitor can enjoy the warm welcome of the SERES SUV family.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2203403/SERES.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/seres-unveils-three-intelligent-new-energy-vehicles-at-iaa-mobility-2023-301919711.html