ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 20:26
Paramount's 27th Community Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / For the 27th consecutive year, thousands of Paramount employees gathered across the globe to create impact in their communities by contributing to a magnitude of social and environmental causes. This year's theme was TOGETHER FOR GOOD, which underscores Paramount's collective commitment of giving back. Employees joined volunteer events in-person and virtually maximizing participation across the globe.

Thousands of Paramount employees participated in 2023 Paramount Community Day. Additionally, 170+ volunteer projects were organized and curated across the following focus areas: education & mentorship, environmental & animal care, Health & Well-Being Care, Skills-Based Volunteering, and Kits/Resource supplies assembling. Paramount Community Day showcased 155 community partners participating in events across 43 markets globally. This resulted in close to 19K volunteer hours logged on this single day alone, which is truly a testament to the values of our culture.

A few highlights from communities around the world include:

  • Making fruit marmalade from scratch to donate to local orphanages in partnership with Beautiful Store, a community organization that supports senior homes and childcare in South Korea
  • Packed and delivered over 100 Paramount Boxes of Hope filled w/ essentials for undernourished families in partnership with the Lagos Food Bank in Nigeria
  • Assembled and donated over 20 wheelchairs for the elderly in partnership with Fundación Bertha de Osete in Mexico City
  • Empowered young filmmakers through networking, film screenings and creative feedback in partnership with Reel Works in New York City
  • Mentored HBCU students virtually from across the US in partnership with HBCU Heroes, a digital-first organization set-out to empower the next generation of big-tech and entertainment professionals

Check out the video above for a snapshot of a tradition now 27 years strong!

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Paramount
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/paramount
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Paramount

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781331/paramounts-27th-community-day

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
