Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
DER Innovationsführer der KI-Revolution jetzt noch zu Sommerschlussverkaufs-Preisen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
06.09.2023 | 20:38
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Life Raft Treats Recalls Ice Cream Products, Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy, Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Life Raft Treats is recalling their Not Fried Chicken 64-oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5-oz bar (UPC 8 60006 18210 6) and Life Is Peachy 6-count box ice cream products, all with BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 8212024 due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Life Raft Treats Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Life Raft Treats Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Recalled Product Alert on 9/6/2023

On September 5, 2023, the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Products affected are:

ProductSizeUPCUse By Dates
LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY6-COUNTNO UPC CODE

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024

LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM64-OZ BUCKETNO UPC CODE

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024

LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM2.5-OZ BAR8 60006 18210 6

Up to and including

BEST BY

AUG 8212024

See attached photos for product identification.

We began shipping this product on 8/21/2023. These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to distribution centers in GA, IL, MD, NC, NY, SC, and TX. Product was shipped via online directly to consumers located in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806, M-F 9:00 am - 5:00 pm ET.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

Contact Information

Kelen Settle
South City PR
kelen@southcitypr.com
8437540330

Kerry Welch
South City PR
kerry@southcitypr.com
808-429-0548

Angel Powell
South City PR
angel@southcitypr.com
843-822-2252

Related Images

Life Raft Treats Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Life Raft Treats Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream
Recalled Product Alert on 9/6/2023

Life Raft Treats Life Is Peachy

Life Raft Treats Life Is Peachy
Ice cream product recall on 9/6/2023

SOURCE: Life Raft Treats

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781329/life-raft-treats-recalls-ice-cream-products-not-fried-chicken-and-life-is-peachy-due-to-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.