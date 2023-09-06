Life Raft Treats Recalls Ice Cream Products, Not Fried Chicken and Life is Peachy, Due to Possible Listeria Monocytogenes Contamination

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Life Raft Treats is recalling their Not Fried Chicken 64-oz bucket, Not Fried Chicken 2.5-oz bar (UPC 8 60006 18210 6) and Life Is Peachy 6-count box ice cream products, all with BEST BY DATES up to and including AUG 8212024 due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Recalled Product Alert on 9/6/2023
On September 5, 2023, the firm was notified by South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that their Not Fried Chicken ice cream treat tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. The firm also decided to recall their Life Is Peachy Ice Cream treats because both products were manufactured in the same room.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
Products affected are:
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Use By Dates
|LIFE RAFT TREATS LIFE IS PEACHY
|6-COUNT
|NO UPC CODE
Up to and including
BEST BY
AUG 8212024
|LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM
|64-OZ BUCKET
|NO UPC CODE
Up to and including
BEST BY
AUG 8212024
|LIFE RAFT TREATS NOT FRIED CHICKEN ICE CREAM
|2.5-OZ BAR
|8 60006 18210 6
Up to and including
BEST BY
AUG 8212024
See attached photos for product identification.
We began shipping this product on 8/21/2023. These products were packaged in laminated buckets and plastic wrap and shipped to distribution centers in GA, IL, MD, NC, NY, SC, and TX. Product was shipped via online directly to consumers located in all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact the firm via email recall@liferafttreats.com or telephone us at (843) 695-9806, M-F 9:00 am - 5:00 pm ET.
This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.
Contact Information
Kelen Settle
South City PR
kelen@southcitypr.com
8437540330
Kerry Welch
South City PR
kerry@southcitypr.com
808-429-0548
Angel Powell
South City PR
angel@southcitypr.com
843-822-2252
Related Images
SOURCE: Life Raft Treats
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/781329/life-raft-treats-recalls-ice-cream-products-not-fried-chicken-and-life-is-peachy-due-to-possible-listeria-monocytogenes-contamination