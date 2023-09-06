LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Announces Availability of High Framerate LWIR Thermal Imaging Cores

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared technologies, today announced, with its subsidiary Visimid Technologies, the availability of high framerate long wave infrared ("LWIR") microbolometer imaging cores. The OEM cores, capable of operating at up to 960 frames per second, are based on an uncooled Amorphous Silicon microbolometer, and are designed for integration into customer instruments and systems.

Applications for high-speed thermal imaging include railway inspection, heat transfer studies, ballistics analysis and more. The imaging cores are available with a standard Camera Link output, with options for MIPI, USB3 or NTSC. A standard line of optics is available which includes all of LightPath's LWIR thermal imaging lens assemblies, as well as customization of optics with coatings for specific application needs. All imaging cores are fully calibrated in the factory and ship ready for immediate integration.

Last month LightPath announced the acquisition of Visimid Technologies based in Dallas, Texas, an engineering firm specializing in the development of customized uncooled thermal imaging cores. The combination of LightPath's customized optical assemblies and Visimid's sensor capabilities allows the Company to offer unique imaging solutions such as these uncooled high framerate cores.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs and manufactures proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, custom molded glass freeform lenses, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

