Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Petros Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:PTPI), a pioneer in expanding consumer access to medication through over the counter (OTC) pathways, announces today that Fady Boctor, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 11 - 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

Presentation Date: September 11, 2023

Time: Available starting at 7:00am ET

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/43c4bff8-e580-4d60-b4d4-17e71855651f

A replay of the presentation can be found on the Company's website under Events & Presentations and will be available for 90 days:

https://investors.petrospharma.com/events-presentations

Mr. Boctor will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference venue. To request a meeting and to register for the conference, click here:

https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a leading innovator in the emerging self-care market driving expanded access to key prescription pharmaceuticals as Over the Counter or nonprescription treatment options. Currently, Petros is pursing increased access for its flagship prescription ED therapy, STENDRA, for potential OTC or nonprescription designation. If ultimately approved and designated by the FDA for OTC or nonprescription access, STENDRA may be the first in its class to achieve the designation, also establishing company know how as a proven platform for other prospective prescription therapeutics.

Contacts:

Investors:

CORE IR

ir@petrospharma.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

pr@coreir.com

