Bausch Health Companies Inc: Bausch Health's Bausch + Lomb Announces Disclosure of Historical and Pro Forma Financial Information With Respect to Acquisition of XIIDRA

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 6, 2023 / Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE/TSX:BLCO), a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC), announced that it has disclosed certain historical and pro forma financial information with respect to its previously announced proposed acquisition of XIIDRA® (lifitegrast ophthalmic solution) 5% and certain other ophthalmology assets (the "Acquisition") on a Current Report on Form 8-K and on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile. In connection with the Acquisition, as previously disclosed, Bausch + Lomb anticipates incurring indebtedness (expected to be comprised principally of an incremental term loan and the issuance of senior secured notes), which is discussed in further detail in its Current Report on Form 8-K. The Company has filed a Current Report on Form 8-K in connection with the above, a copy of which is also available on its SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) profile.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the proposed Acquisition and the anticipated indebtedness to be incurred in connection with the Acquisition, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. In addition, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: uncertainties relating to the timing of the consummation of the proposed acquisition (the "Transaction"); the possibility that any or all of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including failure to receive required regulatory approvals; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Transaction on Bausch + Lomb's ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, and other business partners; and risks relating to potential diversion of management attention away from Bausch + Lomb's ongoing business operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements; Bausch + Lomb's ability to finance the transaction as anticipated, the terms of such financing and risks relating to increased levels of debt as a result of debt expected to be incurred to finance such transaction; and risks that Bausch + Lomb may not realize the expected benefits of that transaction on a timely basis or at all. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.

