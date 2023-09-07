Court Approves Convening of Scheme Meeting and Distribution of Scheme Booklet

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 6, 2023) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) provides the following update in relation to the proposed acquisition of Newcrest by Newmont Overseas Holdings Pty Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, by way of a scheme of arrangement (Scheme).

Court approval

The Federal Court of Australia has today made orders:

that Newcrest convene and hold a meeting of Newcrest shareholders to consider and vote on the Scheme (Scheme Meeting); and

approving the distribution of an explanatory statement providing information about the Scheme and the notice of meeting for the Scheme Meeting (Scheme Booklet) to Newcrest shareholders.

Scheme Booklet and Independent Expert's report

The Scheme Booklet will be released to the ASX, PNGX and TSX (via SEDAR) following registration with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission and will also be made available on Newcrest's website (www.newcrest.com/investor-centre/schememeeting).

The Scheme Booklet will include a copy of the Independent Expert's report prepared by Grant Samuel & Associates Pty Limited and the notice of meeting for the Scheme Meeting.

The Scheme Booklet will also be sent to Newcrest shareholders as follows:

shareholders who have elected to receive electronic communications from Newcrest will receive an email containing instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet, as well as instructions on how to lodge their proxy form;

shareholders who have elected to receive hard copies of all communications from Newcrest will receive a letter (by post) with a physical copy of the Scheme Booklet and a personalised proxy form; and

all other shareholders will receive a letter (by post) containing instructions about how to view or download a copy of the Scheme Booklet, as well as instructions on how to lodge their proxy form.

Newcrest shareholders should read the Scheme Booklet in its entirety before deciding whether to vote in favour of the Scheme.

Scheme Meeting

Newcrest shareholders will be asked to vote on the Scheme at 10.30am (Melbourne time) on Friday, 13 October 2023. The Scheme Meeting will be held in person at RACV City Club, 501 Bourke Street, Melbourne, Victoria 3000 and online at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/NCMSCHEME.

All registered Newcrest shareholders as at 7.00pm (Melbourne time) on Wednesday, 11 October 2023 will be eligible to vote at the Scheme Meeting.

All Newcrest shareholders are encouraged to vote either by completing and returning the proxy form or alternatively by casting a direct vote or attending the Scheme Meeting in person, attending online or by proxy, attorney or corporate representative. The Scheme Booklet provides information on how to lodge your proxy form (if applicable).

Shareholder Information Line

If you have any questions in relation to the Scheme or the Scheme Booklet, please contact the Newcrest Shareholder Information Line on 1800 425 578 (within Australia) or +61 1800 425 578 (outside Australia), between 8.30am and 7.30pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays).

Authorised by the Newcrest Disclosure Committee

For further information please contact

Investor Enquires

Tom Dixon

+61 3 9522 5570

+61 450 541 389

Tom.Dixon@newcrest.com.au

Rebecca Lay

+61 3 9522 5298

+61 438 355 511

Rebecca.Lay@newcrest.com.au

North American Investor Enquiries

Vlada Cvijetinovic

+1 604 335 9202

+1 604 240 2998

Vlada.Cvijetinovic@newcrest.com.au

Media Enquiries

Celina Watt

+61 3 9522 4264

+61 436 677 220

Celina.Watt@newcrest.com.au

