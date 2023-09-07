Regulatory News:

POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including rare metabolic disorders and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) today announced that it will report its financial results for the Half-Year 2023 on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The management team will host a video conference call on September 26, 2023, in French at 1:00 pm CEST, and in English, at 8:30 am EDT (New York time) 2:30 pm CEST (Paris time) to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Registration for the video conference call in English is available on the following link: https://app.livestorm.co/newcap-1/presentation-of-poxels-2023-hall-year-results?type=detailed

A replay of the video conference will be available after the event on Poxel's website in the Investors section Company Info Corporate Presentation.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230906733933/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations Media



Aurélie Bozza

Investor Relations Communication Senior Director

aurelie.bozza@poxelpharma.com

+33 6 99 81 08 36

NewCap

Nicolas Fossiez, Aurélie Manavarere Arthur Rouillé

poxel@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 94