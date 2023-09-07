Methes Energies International Ltd.: B2 BiOil is Government Approved and Assigned NSN#'s

CELEBRATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Methes Energies International Ltd. ("Methes" - http://www.methes.com) / (OTC PINK:MEIL) is pleased to confirm that their 5W-20 and 5W-30 biodegradable and bio-based motor oils, branded as "b2 biOil," successfully completed four (4) years of rigorous military and governmental department testing whereby securing the approval of government/military procurement and the assignment of national system numbers or NSN's, also referred to as a NATO Stock Number, which is a serial number applied to an item that is repeatedly procured, stocked, stored and issued throughout the federal supply system.

The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)), provider of logistical, acquisition and technical support for the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Space Force, United States Postal Service, NASA and other federal agencies and allies, in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory, conducted testing and validation for over four (4) years of bio-based synthetic motor oils in government vehicles at four Air Forces bases, the Department of Homeland Security installations, FLETC and other locations. Test results confirmed that b2 biOil is comparable to and better than conventional oils which could lead to a complete conversion to bio-based synthetic motor oils in the federal government's fleet of non-tactical vehicles. Pressure to convert comes in the form of Department of Defense sustainable procurement directions, Federal Acquisition Regulations; and, laws such as the Farm Security and Rural Investment Act of 2002 which stresses the need for government to procure and use bio-based products.

"We are pleased with the approval and assignment of the NSN numbers for multiple weights and sizes of our b2 biOil," Carol Loch said, Chairman and CEO of Methes Energies International Ltd. "This assignment will now allow us to bid on both governmental requests for proposals via SAM.GOV and other military procurement bases and sites."

The Department of Defense uses about 1.1 million gallons of 5W-20 and 5W-30 engine oil annually in roughly 200,000 vehicles. The entire federal government, including the military services, civilian agencies and the US Postal Service maintains a total of 630,000+ vehicles.

Methes Energies International Ltd., which trades under the symbol "MEIL" on OTC Markets (https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/MEIL/quote), is a totally green "CLEAN TECH" renewable energy company that manufactures and markets an assortment of bio-lubricants, by combining domestically sourced farm grown bio-derived feedstocks with proprietary technologies for superior performance, all molded around and supporting the four ideologies of being GREEN: renewable, biodegradable, recyclable and non-toxic (earth-friendly). See website for assigned numbers.

