Van Lanschot Kempen NV intends to appoint Wendy Winkelhuijzen as successor to Richard Bruens

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 7 September 2023

Van Lanschot Kempen today announced that Richard Bruens has decided to step down as member of the Management Board on 1 June 2024. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint Wendy Winkelhuijzen, currently Chief Risk Officer and member of the Management Board, as his successor. After his contract ends in September 2024, Richard Bruens will remain associated with the company as Senior Advisor to Van Lanschot Kempen and member of the Advisory Board of Mercier Van Lanschot in Belgium.

Wendy Winkelhuijzen joined the Van Lanschot Kempen Management Board as Chief Risk Officer on 1 September 2022. Since 2001 she has held several positions within corporate finance, private banking, investor relations and corporate development & strategy. As of 1 June 2024 she will take on responsibility for Private Clients Netherlands and Investment Banking within the Management Board.

Frans Blom, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: "Since joining in 2014, Richard has been instrumental to the success of Van Lanschot Kempen in all the client segments we serve. His focus on client experience, personal service and strong commercial teams is reflected in a high level of client appreciation as well as in our growth, both organic and through acquisitions. The acquisitions of Mercier Vanderlinden in Belgium and Robeco's online investment platform in the Netherlands are recent examples of this. We're very happy that he intends to remain connected to our firm.

"I look forward to continuing to work with Wendy in her new role on the Management Board. She knows the organisation inside out and is very well placed to connect the various areas of expertise within Van Lanschot Kempen to the benefit of our clients. This past year Wendy has taken big steps with the risk and compliance function, driven by a focus on client interests and risk profile. She's strategic and analytical, and combines these qualities with a personal approach aimed at building strong teams."

Richard Bruens said: "In the past years Van Lanschot Kempen has transformed into a wealth manager with a distinctive profile that enables us to serve our clients in a highly personal way. With our consistent strategy, a tireless focus on the unique Van Lanschot Kempen client experience and the dedication of all our colleagues, we're well placed for continued growth.

"After ten years, this feels like a natural moment for me to seek new challenges. It's with great pleasure and full confidence that I'll be handing over my responsibilities to Wendy as of 1 June 2024. In these next nine months I'll continue to put my full energy into delivering on our strategy, with a focus on driving further collaboration between our Private Clients, Wholesale & Institutional Clients and Investment Banking Clients segments. The aim is to ensure that our clients benefit fully from the knowledge and expertise we have within our group."

Wendy Winkelhuijzen said: "Building on the strong foundations put in place by Richard and his teams, I'm looking forward to further developing our unique offering for existing and new clients. Being close to our clients and forging in-depth advisory relationships: that's our strength. I intend to continue driving this in the coming years. But that's looking ahead to 1 June 2024. Until then, risk management and compliance remain my priority. We're making good progress in supporting the business with sound advices and rigorous challenges and I'm eager to continue on this path in the coming months."

The process to select and appoint a new Chief Risk Officer will start shortly. The intended appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

