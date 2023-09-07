Das Instrument MGP1 US56656T1051 MARFRIG GL.FOOD.ADR/2O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument MGP1 US56656T1051 MARFRIG GL.FOOD.ADR/2O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument 7R3 SE0011762517 CLEAN IND.SOL.HLDG.EU AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023The instrument 7R3 SE0011762517 CLEAN IND.SOL.HLDG.EU AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument 4Y5 FR0013066750 DBT SA EO-,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023The instrument 4Y5 FR0013066750 DBT SA EO-,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument A1Y SE0010547075 FLEXQUBE AB AK O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument A1Y SE0010547075 FLEXQUBE AB AK O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023The instrument LKS AU000000LKO0 LAKES BLUE ENERGY N.L. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.09.2023Das Instrument BQB1 GB00BN31ZD89 YOURGENE HEALTH LS 0,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument BQB1 GB00BN31ZD89 YOURGENE HEALTH LS 0,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument 3NFE IE00BK5BZW43 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2070 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument 3NFE IE00BK5BZW43 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2070 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument PLG3 XS2336361345 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument PLG3 XS2336361345 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument XPE3 XS2472332704 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument XPE3 XS2472332704 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2072 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument SQA3 XS2297552262 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument SQA3 XS2297552262 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument 3MRN XS2399365639 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument 3MRN XS2399365639 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument JD3 XS2337087808 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument JD3 XS2337087808 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023Das Instrument 3AKW XS2399368146 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.09.2023The instrument 3AKW XS2399368146 LEVERAGE SHA ETP 2071 ETN is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.09.2023