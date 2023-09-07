The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.09.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.09.2023Aktien1 PLBABY000016 Novina S.A.2 CA1956151098 Colonial Coal International Corp.3 SE0020845014 Betsson ABAnleihen/ETF1 CH1293237983 ABB Ltd.2 CH1293237975 ABB Ltd.3 US26441CBZ77 Duke Energy Corp.4 XS2673808486 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.5 XS2680745119 National Grid North America Inc.6 US842587DS35 The Southern Co.7 US842587DT18 The Southern Co.8 XS2680932907 Ungarn, Republik9 FR001400KLT5 Worldline S.A.10 XS2679904768 Banco de Credito Social Cooperativo S.A.11 US24023LAJ52 DBS Group Holdings Ltd.12 XS2680393761 Imperial Brands Finance Netherlands B.V.13 XS2673808726 Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.14 XS2679765037 Landsbankinn hf.15 USU6S68YAE81 Mitsubishi HC Finance America LLC16 XS2680745382 National Grid North America Inc.17 XS2675692664 Yorkshire Building Society18 BE0002963446 Belfius Bank S.A.19 US26441CCA18 Duke Energy Corp.20 EU000A3K4ED6 European Investment Bank (EIB)21 XS2679922828 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development22 XS2678176939 Kookmin Bank23 XS2679764493 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau24 DE000HLB51F7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale25 DE000HLB50W4 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale26 IE000WA6L436 iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term € Corp UCITS ETF27 IE0008UEVOE0 iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term € Corp UCITS ETF28 IE000GUOATN7 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term € Corp UCITS ETF29 IE000ZOI8OK5 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term € Corp UCITS ETF30 IE000I1D7D10 iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF31 IE000U99N3V1 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term $ Treasury UCITS ETF32 IE0000X2DXK3 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term $ Corp UCITS ETF