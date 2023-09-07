Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Giuseppe Monarchi and Laurence Hainault have joined the firm as senior managing directors to lead its Communications and Digital Infrastructure investment banking business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. They are being joined at Evercore by Managing Director Francesco Gurrieri and a team of highly experienced telecom bankers.

Mr. Monarchi will be based in London and comes to Evercore with over 30 years of advisory and investment banking leadership experience. Most recently, he served as the head of EMEA investment banking and capital markets at Credit Suisse, where he was also global head of media telecom. Prior to that, he held multiple leadership roles within Credit Suisse's EMEA investment banking business. At Evercore, he will be part of the senior team focused on the continuing build-out of the business across EMEA. Mr. Monarchi earned a degree in business and economics from the University of Rome La Sapienza.

Ms. Hainault, who will be based in Evercore's newly opened office in Paris, has more than 25 years of experience advising telecommunications and telecom infrastructure companies and funds at Credit Suisse and before that at DLJ in New York and London. Most recently, she served as a managing director and head of EMEA telecom for Credit Suisse based in Paris, where she was a driving force behind the establishment of its digital infrastructure advisory business. Ms. Hainault earned a Magistère in Bank, Finance Insurance as well as a DEA in International Economics from University of Paris-IX Dauphine and a master's in business law from Pantheon-Sorbonne University.

"Adding individuals of the calibre of Giuseppe and Laurence, along with their highly skilled team, exemplifies the firm's commitment to building top-tier coverage in the most active and important sectors in our region," said Matthew Lindsey-Clark, CEO of EMEA Advisory.

"We are delighted to join a firm with such commitment to client service and delivery of the highest-quality independent advice," said Mr. Monarchi. "We look forward to partnering with Evercore's highly talented team of professionals and establishing a thriving telecom and digital infrastructure advisory practice in EMEA."

Ms. Hainault said, "I am thrilled to be joining at the outset of Evercore's new office in Paris and to become part of an exceptional firm with a deep dedication to client success and great momentum in this region."

