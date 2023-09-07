Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.09.2023 | 09:06
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Launch of We Venture Capital

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Venture Capital, the corporate venture capital operation of Werfen, announces its launch today.

We Venture Capital Logo (PRNewsfoto/We Venture Capital)

We Venture Capital is the Venture capital arm of Werfen committed to investing in diagnostics start-ups, as well as digital solutions and biotechnology, surrounding the diagnostics space.

Through a global reach, We Venture Capital invests primarily in Series A, and may also invest in Seed or Series B. With an early-stage focus, investments target start-ups close to market, or early market entrants ready to scale up.

We Venture Capital actively partners with its portfolio companies and supports their growth by leveraging its knowledge of specialized diagnostics worldwide.

Having an evergreen structure allows We Venture Capital to partner with portfolio companies to create long-term value all the way to the optimal point of exit.

Javier Gómez
Chief Financial Officer, Werfen

"We Venture Capital is further proof of Werfen's commitment to the advancement of patient care through innovation. This vehicle allows Werfen to invest in early-stage companies, understand trends in healthcare, and be at the forefront of disruptive technologies that will shape the future of diagnostics."

Louise Warme
Head of We Venture Capital

"Our investment team is truly passionate about partnering with start-ups that drive change and technological disruption in the diagnostics field, and we aim to become a leader in diagnostic venture capital. We want to thank everyone who has supported this launch and bringing We Venture Capital to life."

We Venture Capital currently holds [NN] portfolio companies, operating within diagnostics and digital solutions/AI.

About Werfen

Werfen is a growing, family-owned, innovative company founded in 1966 in Barcelona, Spain.

We are a worldwide leader in specialized diagnostics in the areas of Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics, Autoimmunity, and Transfusion and Transplant. Through our Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) business line, we research, develop and manufacture customized assays and biomaterials.

We operate directly in 30 countries, and in more than 100 territories through distributors. Our headquarter is in Plaza de Europa 21-23, 08908 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain, and our Technology Centers are located in the US and Europe. Worldwide sales exceed US$2.2 billion annually, and our workforce is more than 7,000 strong.

weventurecapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2201084/We_Venture_Capital_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/launch-of-we-venture-capital-301917017.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.