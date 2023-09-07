

Joining last night's CENTRESTAGE opening ceremony are (from L) Shirley Chan, Council Member of HKTDC; Hong Kong designer Wilson Choi; Margaret Fong, Executive Director of HKTDC; Kevin Yeung, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region; Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of HKTDC; Katherine Fang, Chairman of the HKTDC Garment Advisory Committee; Japanese designer Emi Funayama; and Sunny Tan, Legislative Council Member

HONG KONG, Sept 7, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Asia's premier fashion event CENTRESTAGE, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) with Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)* as the Lead Sponsor, is taking place from 6 to 9 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.A major annual fashion extravaganza and CENTRESTAGE's kick-off event, CENTRESTAGE ELITES was held last night on 6 September. It featured the spring/summer 2024 collections of Hong Kong designer Wilson Choi's brand REDEMPTIVE as well as acclaimed Japanese designer Emi Funayama's brand FETICO.Last night's gala drew an impressive array of industry insiders, celebrities and fashionistas, including Carlos Chan, Kevin Chu, Regina Ho, Alfred Hui, Rosita Kwok, Ali Lee, Phoebus Ng, Adam Pak, Sammy Sum, Shirley Sham and Kathy Yuen. Celebrity Hanna Chan, Hong Kong high jumper Cecilia Yeung and model Pete were the star models at the event, strutting down the runway wearing REDEMPTIVE and FETICO's latest collection. Visit the following link to watch the show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKXxxT8ZmD4REDEMPTIVE's spring/summer 2024 collection, titled "OUT OF SERVICE," takes a humorous approach in examining the challenges of modern life. It aims to inspire individuals to rediscover the beauty of life, embrace new opportunities and strike a balance between and seek freedom in their work and personal life.FETICO's spring/summer 2024 collection, named "Do Not Disturb," emphasises the importance of embracing one's authentic self, irrespective of gender, age or social status. In doing so, the collection advocates for women to enjoy freedom of living without interference.CENTRESTAGE, which closes on Saturday, 9 September, features more than 240 participating brands from 19 countries and regions.Fashion buyers and the public are welcome to attend the last two days of the fair on 8 and 9 September. Across the four days of the event, attendees can participate in more than 40 events, including fashion shows, forums and lucky draws.Fair details- Date: 6 to 9 September 2023 (Wednesday to Saturday)- Venue: HKCEC- Date & CENTERSTAGE opening hours- 6-7 Sept (Wed - Thu) 10am-6:30pm Free admission for trade visitors- 8 Sept (Fri) 10am-6:30pm Free admission for trade visitors and public visitors- 9 Sept (Sat) 10am-5:30pmWebsites:- CENTRESTAGE: www.centrestage.com.hk- Fashion Hong Kong: https://www.fashionhongkong.com.hk/en- Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC): www.fashionally.com/zh-hk/- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Eux1hxMedia enquiriesFor more information, please contact Best Crew Public Relations & Marketing:Diana Tang, Tel: +852 3594 6443, Email: diana.tang@bestcrewpr.comReni Kwok, Tel: +852 3594 6443, Email: reni.kwok@bestcrewpr.comPlease contact the HKTDC's Communication & Public Affairs Department:Katy Wong, Tel: +852 2584 4524, Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgJanet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInAbout Create Hong KongCreate Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community.*Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.