Xiao-I Corporation Showcases Cutting-Edge AI Solutions for Thriving E-commerce Industry

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company") is a leading cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) enterprise in China. Xiao-I took center stage at the 2023 Shanghai Livestream E-commerce Industry Expo (the "Expo"), showcasing its leadership by presenting state-of-the-art AI solutions tailored for the livestream e-commerce sector.

The Xiao-I Robotic Process Automation ("RPA") E-commerce Robot was a star of the Expo which is a valuable asset for businesses engaged in livestream e-commerce. Leveraging Xiao-I's expertise in Natural Language Processing (NLP), AI, and General Computing, this robot offers 24/7 responsiveness, versatile cross-system capabilities, traceable processes, high precision, cost-effectiveness, and the ability to replace error-prone human tasks. Its multifaceted capabilities span web interactions, data extraction, and system inputs, providing crucial business insights that catalyze e-commerce operational transformation, driving efficiency, and streamlining processes.

To further meet the needs of automating complex business processes for enterprises, RPA is deeply integrated with AI, low-code, and cloud-native technologies, while reducing implementation and operating costs. Consequently, AI capabilities have become a standard feature of RPA software products, enabling RPA to handle more sophisticated automation tasks, such as unstructured data processing and intelligent interactions.

Ms. Ye Yilan, Xiao-I's Director of Product, attended the event's "AI+ Livestream Technology Application Development" sub-forum. In her keynote speech, "Unlocking New Content Productivity with AI Creative Generation Technology," she illustrated AI's important role across content formats, encompassing text, images, videos, and cross-border applications. Ye also explained the distinguishing features and architecture of Xiao-I's proprietary AI Model, elucidating how the platform revolutionizes data analysis, fosters informed decision-making, and propels companies towards greater efficiency and success.

Xiao-I is committed to solving the challenges faced by enterprises, and paving the way for companies not only to succeed but also to flourish within the dynamic and evolving e-commerce industry.

In addition to e-commerce, Xiao-I RPA plays a role in transforming human resource services, supply chain management, finance and accounting, and IT services across multiple fields through intelligent automation, making it a valuable asset in today's competitive business environment.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

??@PTG-ASIA @Grace Hsu ??@+86 13717891416 ????:grace@ptg-asiagroup.com

SOURCE: Xiao-I Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781631/xiao-i-corporation-showcases-cutting-edge-ai-solutions-for-thriving-e-commerce-industry