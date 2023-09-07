Wingfield Scale & Measure: Innovating With Volumetric Load Scanner

Wingfield Scale introduces a volumetric load scanner to measure the precise quantities of bulk materials in motion.

CHATTANOOGA, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / In 1937, Jackson Wingfield established a distributorship in Chattanooga, TN providing mechanical scales to industries throughout the Southeast. Today, his grandsons offer a next-generation load volume scanner that changes the way we measure. With the introduction of WingScan Advanced LiDAR Technology to their existing offerings, Wingfield Scale & Measure can track inventory no matter how it moves through an operation.





Tracking material as it moves is critical to understanding production rates and reconciling inventory to sales. Wingfield provides solutions at every step in the inventory life cycle. Businesses can:

gain confidence in their numbers pre-inventory using WingScan to establish the quantitative value of bulk material traveling from the source of production on conveyor belts.

use Wingfield's aerial and ground-based LiDAR to measure stockpiles of inventory.

use Wingfield's industrial scales, and/or WingScan's Truck and Rail LiDAR systems to instantly measure outbound materials.

WingScan is a volumetric load scanner utilizing advanced LiDAR technology developed in partnership with German software company LASE Industrielle Lasertechnik GmbH. The WingScan product line includes solutions for measuring in-motion bulk materials traveling via conveyor belts, open-top trucks, and rail cars. "WingScan delivers real-time, accurate information to your PLC with zero maintenance and one-touch calibration which frees up your maintenance team to focus on other issues," says Dan Caine, managing director of Wingfield Measure.

"With WingScan, we are taking our expertise in the field of measurement to a whole new level. We are making it possible to know the precise quantities of materials in the earliest stages of the supply chain," said Joseph Wingfield, chief executive officer of Wingfield Scale & Measure.

Driven by a desire to give manufacturers clarity regarding their inventories, Wingfield Scale & Measure will continue to leverage technology for the benefit of its clients. If you would like more information about the WingScan product line, LiDAR based stockpile inventories, or industrial scales, contact them at info@wingfieldscale.com or 423-637-3287.



