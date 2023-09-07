3D Tokens and Adio Tones Enable Diamond Anniversary Muay Thai Event Live from The Theater at Virgin Las Vegas and Worldwide Streaming on Fite TV

Las Vegas, Nevada and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Data Vault Holdings, the emerging leader in Web 3.0 platform technology along with Lion Fight announced today that they will be launching the first-of-its-kind enhanced user experiences using Web 3.0 3D Tokens and Adio tones. The patented technology provided from Data Vault will enable fans in the live event audience at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday September 23, 2023 at 7pm and the Worldwide audience watching live on Fite TV to receive interactive Diamond Anniversary commemorative memorabilia and will feature Adio's smart phone technology. Both the fighters and the fans will receive 3D immutable artifacts that will commemorate Lion Fight 75 and featuring undefeated champion Steve Walker in his World title defense against Australian contender Jesse Astill, Jessy Jess Clark's Muay Thai debut after a successful MMA career, and Jose Montelongo and Jefferson Silva, who will fight on the undercard for the Lion Fight North American Super Welterweight title. The event is a premier Muay Thai event and supported by Fite TV, Triller, and Tapology.

"Muay Thai has a rich history dating back to the 13th century. We are excited to be working with Lion Fight in continuing to showcase the purest and most exciting form of combat sports. Utilizing our patented Web 3.0 tools, Lion Fight will maximize their fans engagement and experience at the Virgin Las Vegas and Globally," stated Nathaniel Bradley, CEO of Data Vault Holdings. "Adio uses Web 3.0 anchors to reward both fans and fighters with content and provides for social connection and interaction that will be new to the MMA entertainment sector and Lion Fight is leading the way."

About Data Vault Holdings

Data Vault Holdings is a technology holding company that owns and operates globally patented technology and web 3.0 technology operations with the following wholly owned operational subsidiaries.

About Lion Fight

Founded in 2010 by owner and Chief Executive Officer Scott Kent, Lion Fight is the premier Muay Thai promotion in the world. Muay Thai has a rich culture and long history in which many traditions have been incorporated into as part of the art and fighting rituals. Lion Fight is dedicated to growing Muay Thai in America and to presenting world- class events stacked with the biggest superstars in the sport.

Media Contact:

