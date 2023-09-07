Global fashion house Perry Ellis International, announces their latest licensing agreement in partnership with the Fragrance Group London Ltd., to unveil a new, quintessentially British, Farah Men's fragrance for SS24.

Timeless and sophisticated, Farah's latest fragrance, evokes an essence of woody fougere. The scent opens with the inviting appeal of fresh Bergamot, paired with complimenting tones of Ginger and Pear. The heart of the composition encompasses a subtle depth of Vetiver, Cypress wood and dry amber, summoning the vibrant energy and intrigue of the Farah man. The fragrance is versatile, long lasting, and allows the wearer to go from day to night with a distinctive scent for the modern guy who prefers to take tradition and pair it with a twist.

Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of parent company, Perry Ellis International, stated: "I am delighted to partner with Fragrance Group London to continue the development and expansion into this lifestyle category with a new Farah fragrance. Embracing our consumers' feedback and allowing them to participate in this sensory experience will only enhance the Farah brand identity". The Farah fragrance was selected using a test group of Farah customers. The customers were asked to choose their favorite fragrance from a selection of four finalist fragrances. The winning fragrance selected was by far the most popular fragrance amongst the customer test group, ensuring that the fragrance is aligned with the Farah customer profile.

"We are excited to be launching the new Farah Fragrance exclusively with Superdrug and The Perfume Shop for October 2023. Staying true to the Farah brand DNA, the fragrance is authentic and individualistic, created in England by a premier British Perfumer," stated Hanna Coonagh, CEO of Fragrance Group London.

Fragrance Group London works closely with the Farah Team brand to deliver iconic scents and fragrances. From conception and development to launch, our team works with brands to deliver products that expertly capture the personality and positioning that Farah is known and loved for.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry, Manhattan®, Axist® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, Jack Nicklaus for golf apparel. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.

Renee Samaha, Head of Global Marking

renee@fragrancegrouplondon.com

+44 (0) 203 948 1144