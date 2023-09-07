Anzeige
07.09.2023 | 13:06
Neoss® Group announces the launch of a new Multi-Unit Abutment with their Neoss4+ Treatment Solution for full arches

ZÜRICH, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neoss Group, a leading innovator in dental implant solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new Multi-Unit Abutment for its Neoss4+ Treatment Solution, a cutting-edge system designed to transform the way dental professionals approach full arch restorations. With the introduction of the Neoss4+ and its innovative Multi-Unit Abutment, Neoss is once again demonstrating its commitment to advancing patient care and dental implant technology.

Neoss 4+ Treatment Solution using ProActive Edge implants and Multi-Unit Abutments in the mandible

"We are happy to introduce our new Multi-Unit Abutment with the Neoss4+ Treatment Solution to the dental community. Our commitment to innovation has led us to create a solution that will empower dental clinicians to provide great care to their patients. We believe that the Neoss4+ Treatment Solution will give more options for the full arch dental implantology and improve the lives of those seeking to restore their smiles." - Dr. Robert Gottlander, President and CEO of the Neoss Group.

With a focus on predictability, efficiency, esthetics, and affordability, Neoss4+ Treatment Solution empowers the clinician to provide their patients with three treatment options depending on the clinical situation and their preference, Multi-Unit, NeoBase (Neoss version of TiBase) and Access Abutments. The new Multi-Unit Abutment comes with exclusive features thanks to key Neoss patents, which makes it possible for a 10° option with lower vertical height and with the clinical screw fixed within the abutment preventing losing it during placement.

To learn more about the Neoss4+ Treatment Solution and its applications in full arch dental implant procedures for you and your patients, please visit https://neoss.com/neoss4.

About Neoss®

Neoss was founded with a vision to enhance dental implant treatments for both clinicians and patients. With our extensive expertise in dental implant procedures, we are committed to develop user-friendly and cost-effective solutions that enhance the efficiency of dental professionals and improve patient outcomes. Our products and solutions are designed, researched, and developed in Gothenburg, Sweden - the birthplace of Osseointegration and the renowned pioneer, Professor Per-Ingvar Brånemark. You can have confidence knowing that our offerings are supported by scientific research and long-term clinical results, providing you and your patients with peace of mind. To find out more visit https://neoss.com

Neoss Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204225/Neoss4__Multi_Unit_Abutment_full_mandible.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1489998/Neoss_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neoss-group-announces-the-launch-of-a-new-multi-unit-abutment-with-their-neoss4-treatment-solution-for-full-arches-301920486.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
