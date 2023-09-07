Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce surface sampling results as part of the Phase 2 Exploration Program for the Tabor Project ("Tabor" or the "Project") located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Gold values were uncovered along the 7.5 kilometre ("km") mineralized trend. Highlights include 0.57 g/t Au found at the West End target, which is located just to the east of Goldshore's Moss Gold Project, 1.87 g/t Au and 2.98 g/t Au at the East Divide target, and 1.47 g/t Au at the East Tabor target (See highlighted results found in Table 1).

High-priority surface sampling targets were selected through desktop work which showed a potential connection of the mineralized trend between the gold exploration projects of Goldshore Resources Inc. and Delta Resources Limited in the active exploration area approximately 80km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Figure 1 - Tabor Project Phase Two 2023 Exploration Results

"We are extremely pleased with what we have uncovered in the field thus far at the Tabor Project," commented President and CEO Scott Walters. "The extensive 7.5-kilometre strike length of gold mineralization discovered gives us confidence as we prepare for our inaugural drill campaign and future Exploration Programs. We are looking forward to seeing what else we can uncover during our Phase 2 Exploration Program."

Table 1 - Highlight of Results from 2023 Surface Sampling Program**

Sample Number Easting (m) Northing (m) Target Name Au (g/t) UTM NAD83 Zone 15N 260831 696239 5393627 Contact Trench 2.98 260832 696242 5393625 Contact Trench 0.23 260834 696273 5393619 Contact Trench 1.87 260835 696276 5393613 Contact Trench 0.25 260836 696257 5393620 Contact Trench 0.35 260838 689705 5392059 West End 0.57 260840 696977 5393972 East Tabor 1.47

**All sample values are from grab samples which by their nature, are not representative of overall grades of mineralized areas. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on the assay values reported in the table above. The 7 samples above are part of a suite of 40 samples collected and assayed. Assay values for the samples not reported ranged from trace to approximately 0.2 g/t gold.

About Phase 2 Surface Sampling Program

Big Gold's technical team conducted a sampling program, collecting 40 samples on the property that were analyzed for gold. The exploration revealed shear zones in metavolcanics and sediments, as well as quartz veins, carbonate alteration, and disseminated sulphides. This geological setting is typical for the region, seen both to the west at Goldshore's Moss Gold Project and to the east along the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, including at Delta Resources Limited's Delta-1 Project. The Phase 2 Surface Sampling Program provides the potential to map over 7.5 kilometres of similar geology to its successful neighbours, offering significant gold mineralization exploration opportunities for the Tabor Project.

About the Tabor Project

Tabor is adjacent to the east along trend of the Moss Project of Goldshore Resources Inc. that hosts a current inferred resource of 6 million ounces (grading 1.2 g/t Gold) at the Moss Lake Gold deposit * (see Figure 1) and the Tabor Project is located approximately 20 km to the west of the Delta Resources Delta 1 Project*.

Gold mineralization on the Project is reportedly associated with quartz veins, shearing and sulphides including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite and chalcopyrite. Geological host rocks include mafic volcanics, sericite schists, felsic porphyry units and chemical sediments. Gabbro, sericite schist and bedded sediments are also reported to outcrop on the Tabor Project. Geological and mineralization characteristics on the property are similar to those found on some of the Company's neighbours properties including Goldshore Resources Inc.'s high-profile Moss Gold Project where 2.17 g/t Au over 50.35 metres was intercepted during their recent drilling and at the Delta Resources' Delta-1 Gold Project where they recently reported a drill intercept of 1.29 g/t gold over 97 metres (See Figure 2).

*The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified persons who have reviewed and approved this news release have not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types or gold resources reported by Goldshore and others extend onto the Projects and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Qualified Person

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person, as that term is defined by Canadian regulatory guidelines under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

