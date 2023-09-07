PCI Biotech Holding ASA: PCI Biotech: European patent for mRNA delivery with fimaNAc

Oslo (Norway), 7 September 2023 - PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a biopharmaceutical company, today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has informed PCI Biotech that they intend to grant a new patent covering delivery of mRNA by use of PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology. This application is primarily foreseen to be used for dermatology.



Nucleic acid therapeutics, including mRNAs, have the potential to improve the treatment of dermatological diseases, but delivery to skin lesions remains an obstacle. This is a challenge PCI Biotech's fimaNAc technology is uniquely positioned to solve, by light-directed intracellular nucleic acid delivery.

The European patent secures protection until 2039 and this patent application is pending in the US and key Asian markets.

About PCI Biotech

PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical company focussing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies and new technologies through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform. PCI induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of therapeutic modalities.

The fimaNAc programme utilises the proven capability of the PCI technology for intracellular delivery of nucleic acids. The technology can be used for most types of nucleic acids, ranging from oligonucleotides through mRNA and plasmids to viral vectors. The development of the fimaNAc programme is currently focussed on selected applications within dermatology and bioprocessing, well suited to the specific strengths of the PCI technology. The fimaVacc programme aims to enhance immunotherapy in cancer, by triggered endosomal release of antigens or nucleic acids encoding antigens, or immunostimulatory factors. For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Contact information: PCI Biotech Holding ASA, Ullernchausséen 64, N-0379 Oslo.

Ronny Skuggedal, CEO, rs@pcibiotech.no mobile: +47 9400 5757.

