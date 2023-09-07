Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Glow LifeTech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Proska as a new independent director to the Board of Directors, effective, September 6, 2023.

With over 15 years of experience in senior sales and revenue growth roles across diverse sectors-ranging from medical devices and robotics to software and cybersecurity-Mr. Proska has demonstrated a unique capacity for driving business expansion. Notably, his contributions were pivotal in Venus Concepts' growth from $5 million to over $100 million in revenue, and supporting its growth to a NASDAQ listing.

"We are pleased to have such a qualified sales leader join the Glow Board at this critical path of our commercialization. Mr. Proska's experience in the technology sector will be invaluable to the Board as we bring our breakthrough products to Canada's largest cannabis market. I look forward to working with Mr. Proska as we continue to execute our growth strategy and drive shareholder value," said Rob Carducci, Chief Commercial Officer, Glow LifeTech.

Proska's extensive experience in both commercial strategy and operating within regulated environments makes him an invaluable asset to Glow LifeTech. His familiarity with the regulatory complexities in industries such as medical devices and cybersecurity will complement his commercial and strategic acumen, further empowering the Company as it introduces its groundbreaking technology and products to Canada's tightly-regulated emerging cannabis market.

Currently, Mr. Proska serves as the Chief Commercial Officer at Scryb Inc., an A.I. Platform that enables businesses across industries to create, enhance, and power disruptive solutions. Among the companies that have benefited from Scryb's capabilities is Cybeats Technologies Corp., a cybersecurity firm where Mr. Proska has contributed to the acquisition of Fortune 500 clients, affirming his capabilities to drive revenue growth and business outcomes.

Chris Irwin will step down from his duties as a director of Glow, effective September 6, 2023.

Recent News

The Company recently announced the launch of two cannabis consumer brands in Canada, MOD and .decimal, with both featuring Glow's portfolio of proprietary liquid and powder cannabis ingredient technologies. Glow also recently announced product listings and initial purchase orders from the Ontario Cannabis Store ("OCS") for MOD THC Berry drops, a brand of naturally flavoured water-soluble drops featuring Glow's proprietary MyCell® Technology. The product is expected to be available in Ontario retail locations and online at ocs.ca1 in September 20232.

About Glow LifeTech Corp.

Glow LifeTech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has rights to the groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Website: www.glowlifetech.com

Contact:

James Van Staveren

Glow LifeTech Corp.

TF. 855-442-GLOW (4569)

ir@glowlifetech.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

