Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has reached a strategic milestone for its Artificial Intelligence (AI) augmentation on its BlueskyINTEL ("BSI") platform.

Further to Bluesky's press release of August 28, 2023, and specific to BSI's AI augmented focus, BSI has vetted and listed an additional 860 AI Solution Providers to its web engagement platform located at www.blueskyintel.com, these additions are now live.

BSI's material additions of AI listings is fast approaching our already listed Blockchain Solution Providers which totals at 1,335, BSI's new aggregate total for all validated listings between Blockchain and AI now exceeds 2,000 and is currently 2,195.

Bluesky estimates the addressable market for AI solutions is expected to grow in this decade from its current value of nearly $100-200 billion U.S. dollars to potentially, nearly two trillion U.S. dollars by 2030. AI is applicable to everything from supply chains, marketing, manufacturing, research, analysis and mobile applications, to name some of the industries that may adopt AI.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "Our platform listings are critical to the value we provide back to our targeted subscribers and our listing and vetting process is rigid which ensures a high level of quality data. We identify real-world business use cases from this data that provides additional value back to the businesses that engage on our platform with a tight focus on adopting Blockchain and AI technologies into their respective business plans and roadmaps."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its startup phase, mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit l was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

