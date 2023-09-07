One of the benefits of electric vehicle (EV) ownership is being able to plug your car into a wall at home ready for the following day's commute but the idea is not so simple for apartment dwellers. Harald Seip, of EV charger company Elaway, suggests ways EU policymakers could solve that problem.In the pursuit of a cleaner and more sustainable future, the adoption of EVs has emerged as a significant milestone. Europe is witnessing a surge in EV adoption, driven by the promise of reduced emissions and a greener transportation ecosystem. However a key hurdle remains: the establishment of widespread ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...