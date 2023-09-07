Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2023 | 14:11
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ Iceland hf.: HS Veitur hf. - Sustainable bonds (HSVE 42 1110) admitted to trading on September 8, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         HS Veitur hf.    
2  Org. no:                        431208-0590     
3  LEI                           5493001WFODO2B8KWD84
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     HSVE 42 1110    
5  ISIN code                        IS0000034650    
6  CFI code                        DBFUFR       
7  FISN númer                       HS VEITUR/2.90 BD  
                               20421110      
8  Bonds/bills:                      Bond        
9  Total issued amount                   2.000.000.000    
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               2.000.000.000    
12 Denomination in CSD                   20.000.000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Annuity       
                              ---------------------
15 Amortization type, if other                         
                              ---------------------
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
                              ---------------------
18 Issue date                       November 10, 2022  
19 First ordinary installment date             May 10, 2023    
20 Total number of installments              40         
21 Installment frequency                  2          
22 Maturity date                      November 10, 2042  
23 Interest rate                      2,90%        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable          N/A         
25 Floating interest rate, if other            N/A         
                              ---------------------
26 Premium                         N/A         
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple       
28 Simple/compound, if other                N/A         
                              ---------------------
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   November 10, 2022  
32 First ordinary coupon date               May 10, 2023    
33 Coupon frequency                    2          
34 Total number of coupon payments             40         
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
                              ---------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean Price     
37 Clean price quote                    Clean Price     
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         Yes         
40 Name of index                      CPI         
41 Daily index or monthly index              Daily Index     
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                    556,71       
44 Index base date                     10.11.2022     
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)           No         
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      August 29, 2023   
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    August 31, 2023   
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              September 8, 2023  
55 Order book ID                      HSVE_42_1110    
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.