NASDAQ Iceland hf.: HS Veitur hf. - Sustainable bonds (HSVE 42 1110) admitted to trading on September 8, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: HS Veitur hf. 2 Org. no: 431208-0590 3 LEI 5493001WFODO2B8KWD84 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) HSVE 42 1110 5 ISIN code IS0000034650 6 CFI code DBFUFR 7 FISN númer HS VEITUR/2.90 BD 20421110 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 2.000.000.000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 2.000.000.000 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Annuity --------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other --------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------- 18 Issue date November 10, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date May 10, 2023 20 Total number of installments 40 21 Installment frequency 2 22 Maturity date November 10, 2042 23 Interest rate 2,90% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable N/A 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A --------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A --------------------- 29 Day count convention 30E/360 30 Day count convention, if other 31 Interest from date November 10, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date May 10, 2023 33 Coupon frequency 2 34 Total number of coupon payments 40 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price 37 Clean price quote Clean Price 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment No include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed Yes 40 Name of index CPI 41 Daily index or monthly index Daily Index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 556,71 44 Index base date 10.11.2022 Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) No 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading August 29, 2023 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to August 31, 2023 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading September 8, 2023 55 Order book ID HSVE_42_1110 56 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND S 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond