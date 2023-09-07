Anokion SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on treating autoimmune disease by restoring normal immune tolerance, today announced a series of senior leadership promotions and a new senior appointment, effective immediately. Kristie Grebe, Ph.D., has been promoted to chief scientific officer, Michael DiLeo has been promoted to senior vice president, corporate development and business operations and Nicole Luosey joins Anokion as senior vice president, product and development operations.

"We are pleased to announce these strategic leadership promotions and the expansion of our senior leadership team, all of which are a testament to the progress we have made advancing innovative solutions for autoimmune diseases," said Deborah Geraghty, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Anokion. "Kristie's proven drug development and translational expertise makes her an exceptional fit as chief scientific officer, where she will continue to steer our research and development initiatives. Mike's successful journey within Anokion, and deep contributions in corporate and business development, will continue to drive our growth and partnerships. Welcoming Nicole as senior vice president of product and development operations adds a wealth of experience and expertise to our strategic product development and operations function. With a progressing clinical pipeline and robust research and discovery effort underway, complemented by our talented team, we are poised to accelerate our mission of restoring normal immune tolerance and making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases."

Kristie Grebe, Ph.D., joined Anokion in 2019, leading immunology and translational medicine. In her new role as chief scientific officer, she will direct the company's research and development efforts, including drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK), non-clinical toxicology and clinical development. Prior to joining Anokion, Dr. Grebe served in a variety of leadership roles at Abbott Laboratories and AbbVie from 2008 to 2019, including immunology clinical development, immunology discovery, and biologics. Dr. Grebe obtained Ph.D. in microbiology and immunology from University of Colorado Health Science Center and B.S. in microbiology and cell science from University of Florida.

Mike DiLeo joined Anokion in 2018 and has held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as vice president, corporate and business development. As senior vice president, corporate and business development, he is responsible for the development and execution of Anokion's corporate strategy across the organization. Prior to joining Anokion, Mr. DiLeo served as associate director, commercial manufacturing operations at TESARO. Previously, he was a chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) lead at Shire following the company's acquisition of Dyax. Earlier, Mr. DiLeo spent over 10 years at Dyax as associate director, manufacturing and in a number of scientific roles with increasing responsibility. He obtained M.S. and B.S. in chemical engineering and MBA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Nicole Luosey joined Anokion in August 2023 as senior vice president, product and development operations and will oversee the company's product development and portfolio efforts. Prior to joining Anokion, Ms. Luosey served as vice president, portfolio strategy and program management at Replimune. Previously, she was vice president, strategic and program operations at Cadent Therapeutics prior the company's acquisition by Novartis. Earlier, she was vice president, head of program management at Syntimmune, which was acquired by Alexion. Prior to Syntimmune, she held a variety of program management roles at Dimension Therapeutics, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, EMD Serono and Dyax. Ms. Luosey obtained M.S. in project management from Boston University and B.F.A. from University of Hartford.

About Anokion

Anokion SA is a clinical-stage Swiss biotechnology company that aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients suffering from autoimmune diseases by restoring normal immune tolerance. The company is focused on both prevalent and rare autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease, multiple sclerosis, and type 1 diabetes. Anokion's distinct approach leverages the company's immune-based platform, which targets natural pathways in the liver to restore immune tolerance and address the underlying cause of autoimmune disease. For more information, please visit anokion.com

