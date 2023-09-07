TrendMiner Partners with Avanceon to Further Democratize Operational Insights

Avanceon complements TrendMiner's advanced industrial analytics software with more than 40 years of operational technology experience

The partnership offers the opportunity to expand TrendMiner's global reach while providing operational insights to process engineers in more places

HASSELT, BELGIUM, DARMSTADT, GERMANY, and LAHORE, PAKISTAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / TrendMiner, a Software AG company, and Avanceon have formed a partnership to offer greater insights from operational data to more process engineers at manufacturing companies around the world.

Avanceon brings to the table more than 40 years of experience working in the field of operational technology. Its services have included installing sensors and devices at the physical layer, integrating IIoT devices into the PCS within the plant, and developing specialized optimization solutions at the corporate level.

The company is partnering with TrendMiner to advance their shared mission to make operational data available to everyone who needs it. Avanceon employs a cloud-based strategy that helps manufacturing companies modernize their historians and make time-series and contextual data available to engineers working offsite or in remote locations. The company also aims to empower engineers with the capabilities of advanced industrial analytics, which includes the preparation of data for a machine learning exercise.

"TrendMiner fits well with our cloud offerings and builds on the democratization of data achieved by enabling plant floor production staff to do machine learning on the fly," said Omer Bin Abdul Aziz, Vice President of Digital Transformation at Avanceon. "Our customers have been asking for this capability for quite some time. TrendMiner brings the promise that ML is not only for data scientists. Production engineers can execute and reap benefits from it. We are excited to bring this enablement to our customers and are already at an advanced level discussion with our Oil & Gas and Water & Wastewater customers to implement TrendMiner."

Avanceon has a strong market footprint through its offices in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which covers the Middle East; Lahore, Pakistan, which covers Southeast Asia; and Africa.

"This provides us with an opportunity to better serve the regions where Avanceon has a stronger foothold," said Hanne Neyens, Director of Strategic Partners & Projects at TrendMiner. "Our mission to make data more available to operational experts has the potential to generate significant value for our joint customers. We look forward to developing strong use cases that will help them achieve more sustainable operations."

About Avanceon

Avanceon is an industrial automation consultation and system integration company that operates in Pakistan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Africa. It develops end-to-end solutions that include design, supply, engineering, installation, testing, commissioning, and maintenance. Avanceon's products include PLC, DCS, and MDS systems; control valves; fire and gas protection; SCADA and HMI; VFDs and motors; and building technologies. The company is ISO 9001-2015, 14001-2015, and OHSMS ISO 45001-2018 compliant and holds certifications from TUV Austria and TRACE International. As a leading innovator within the automation industry, Avanceon provides state-of-the-art solutions for Fortune 500 companies in the oil & gas, food & beverage, chemicals, and water industries.

The company has been in the automation business since 1984 and has transformed into a 360-degree solution provider for automation, energy management, service, and maintenance for major blue-chip companies. Find out more at www.avanceon.ae.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers advanced analytics software to optimize process performance in industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, metals & mining, water & wastewater, and other process manufacturing industries. TrendMiner unlocks the full advantage of their (IIoT) data infrastructure, regardless of vendor, and taps into the available human intelligence for making data-driven decisions. We offer standard integrations with a wide range of data sources such as OSIsoft PI, Yokogawa Exaquantum, AspenTech IP.21, Honeywell PHD, GE Proficy Historian and Wonderware InSQL, Cumulocity, OSIsoft OCS, AWS S3, SiteWise, Timestream, Microsoft ADL, ADX, TSI, SAP S/4 HANA DMC, and Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 process historian. Visit www.trendminer.com.

