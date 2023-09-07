Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Wyld Networks AB (460/23)

With effect from September 08, 2023, the subscription units in Wyld Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including September 19, 2023. Instrument: Subscription units Short name: WYLD UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847945 Order book ID: 303187 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 08, 2023, the paid subscription units in Wyld Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: WYLD BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020847952 Order book ID: 303188 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB