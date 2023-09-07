Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
Gewinne mit Ansage im Zukunfts-Sektor Kupfer!
WKN: A3CTLR | ISIN: SE0015812516 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HW
Frankfurt
07.09.23
14:42 Uhr
0,663 Euro
-0,009
-1,34 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
07.09.2023 | 14:23
116 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription units of Wyld Networks AB (460/23)

With effect from September 08, 2023, the subscription units in Wyld Networks AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including September 19, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription units           
Short name:   WYLD UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847945              
Order book ID:  303187                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from September 08, 2023, the paid subscription units in Wyld
Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   WYLD BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020847952              
Order book ID:  303188                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
