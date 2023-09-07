Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Presents "A New Generation of Safer Pain Treatments"

~ Leading Experts Presenting New Clinical Approaches to Treat Severe Pain at PAINWeek Symposium ~

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ("Ensysce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, is presenting clinical data at PAINWeek, the leading US pain conference, today, September 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV.

America remains gripped by the opioid epidemic and this is creating another looming crisis: patients deprived of access to medication for severe pain. Ensysce is working to address both crises by developing unique and safer opioid products. Today the Company is presenting their groundbreaking approaches at PAINWeek 2023.

This scientific session will explore the latest information on severe pain treatment, the ongoing issues with current products on the market, and examine the safety and effectiveness of two 'Next-Generation analgesics' from Ensysce Biosciences, PF614 and PF614-MPAR. The faculty is comprised of world experts in the field, featuring Dr. Jeff Gudin, a Pain Physician at the University of Miami.

The data being presented builds a picture of unique safety combined with powerful pain relief, charting the progress of these drugs in development from animal models to compelling human clinical data. The latest data being presented will highlight the Ensysce approach to reduce prescription drug overdoses, an approach that could herald a first for the industry.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce, commented, "We are at a precipice in America where we are now dealing with dueling crises: pain versus drug abuse and overdose. The issue of opioid abuse has led to major problems for some people who live in chronic severe pain and who need an opioid medication. Many have found reduced access to their life-changing medication due to the restrictions that have been put on opioid prescribing. Ensysce is re-engineering opioids, building in features which we believe will make them a safer product to prescribe and with added potential for overdose protection. We hope that our products can provide novel options for both physicians and patients."

Dr. Gudin commented, "There are few true innovations in the treatment of severe pain. I see the Ensysce approach as a potential game changer when opioids are needed for the treatment of pain. Clinicians need treatment options, and patients in severe pain need the best and safest approaches available. I support any new products that provide effective analgesia with added safety features and especially overdose protection."

PAINWeek is the leading US pain conference with the most expansive curriculum for frontline practitioners to enhance their competence in pain management. Please find more information here.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing 'Next Generation' analgesics for moderate to severe pain. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options for patients and assist in preventing medication overdose. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

