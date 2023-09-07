ABI Research Introduces Research Spotlights, Delivering Deep Research, Data, Insights & Rankings on Key Technologies and Trends

New research offering enables companies to zero in on research that is critical to their success

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, announced the release of Research Spotlights, suites of research focused on key technologies and trends within the vast ABI Research Library.

"ABI Research covers thousands of different transformative technologies across all our research services. We created Spotlights to allow customers the ability to dive deep into a specific technology or topic," Ed Rerisi, Chief Operating Officer at ABI Research explains. "With Spotlights, you can delve into the reports, data, insights, and competitive rankings that are critical to your business."

Each Research Spotlight includes:

All recently published research focused on a specific topic.

Access to any updates to the research published within six months of purchase.

Direct access to an expert on the given topic through 60 minutes of Analyst Inquiry.

Stuart Carlaw, ABI Research Chief Research Officer states, "At this time of market uncertainty, technology represents one of the few levers that can be pulled to ensure an organization's fortunes are secured. It can also be a massive risk. ABI Research Spotlights provide deep dives on some of the most significant technology trends affecting global markets. Spotlights are a tool for organizations to ensure their decision making is de-risked by being grounded on an informed evidence-based foundation."

The complete - and growing - library of over 50 ABI Research Spotlights is available at www.abiresearch.com/spotlights. Some of the topics covered within Research Spotlights include:

• 5G-Advanced • Hardware Security Modules • Asset Tracking in IoT • Industrial Automation Hardware • Cellular Network Spectrum • RTLS Infrastructure • Edge AI • Software-Defined Vehicles • Energy Purchasing Strategies • Vehicle Charging Technologies • Fixed Wireless Access • Warehousing Automation • Generative AI



About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm delivering actionable research and strategic guidance to technology leaders, innovators, and decision makers around the world. Our research focuses on the transformative technologies that are dramatically reshaping industries, economies, and workforces today.

ABI Research???????????,?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:

Global

Deborah Petrara

Tel: +1.516.624.2558

pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471031/ABI_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/abi-research-introduces-research-spotlights-delivering-deep-research-data-insights--rankings-on-key-technologies-and-trends-301920091.html