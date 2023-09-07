DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 07-Sep-2023 / 13:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 31 August 2023 were as follows: NAV per Share, cum income: 176.54p NAV per Share, ex income: 174.42p

7 September 2023

