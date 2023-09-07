SKYX Platforms Corp. dba Sky Technologies: SKYX Announces Issuance of Three New U.S. and International Patents for Its All-In-One Smart Modular Platform Technology

SKYX's Robust Patent Portfolio Now Totals 72 Patent and Pending Applications with 18 Issued Patents

New Patents Issued Cover the SKYX All-In-One Smart Modular Platform, Which Includes Smart Home Technology and Home Safety Sensors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 - SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d/b/a "Sky Technologies"), a highly disruptive smart platform technology company with more than 60 issued and pending patents globally and 64 lighting and home décor websites with a mission to make homes and buildings become safe and smart as the new standard, announced today the issuance of three new patents in the U.S., Europe and Japan for the Company's plug-and-play, all-in-one smart modular platform technology for ceilings in homes and buildings.

The three additional patent issuances cover the smart home and related home safety sensors, bringing the Company's intellectual property portfolio to a total of 72 issued and pending patents, 18 of which are issued patents covering SKYX's advanced and smart technologies.

Rani Kohen, Founder and Executive Chairman of SKYX Platforms, said: "I am happy to announce these three new patent issuances, which further strengthens our robust intellectual property portfolio in the important area of safe, smart homes and sensor technologies. These advancements position SKYX to be a leading technology provider of smart platforms in both the lighting and the smart home of the future. Taken together, we are well positioned to create sustainable value for our shareholders over the long-term."

About SKYX Platforms Corp.

As electricity is a standard in every home and building, our mission is to make homes and buildings become safe-advanced and smart as the new standard. SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ: SKYX) has a series of highly disruptive advanced-safe-smart platform technologies, with over 60 U.S. and global patents and patent pending applications as well as 64 lighting and home décor websites. Our technologies place an emphasis on high quality and ease of use, while significantly enhancing both safety and lifestyle in homes and buildings. We believe that our products are a necessity in every room in both homes and other buildings in the U.S. and globally. For more information, please visit our website at https://skyplug.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn.

