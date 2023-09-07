Blue Earth Resources, Inc.: Blue Earth Resources Secures Branded Jobber Contract with Marathon Petroleum Corporation

10-year agreement to supply Marathon branded fuel and merchant services to retailers seeking national brands

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our," or "us") (OTC PINK:BERI) and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fuel Trader Supply and Fuel Trader Resource Management, today announced its entry into a 10-Year Branded Jobber Contract with Marathon Petroleum Corporation ("Marathon") to resell its fuel and deliver Marathon's merchant services to branded retail convenience stores and fuel stations in the U.S.

Blue Earth will receive revenue from fuel sales, merchant services, and fuel transportation.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a leading, integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. Marathon operates the nation's largest refining system. Its marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Marathon brand gasoline is available through retail outlets in the U.S., including the District of Columbia. Marathon stations are predominantly owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. In addition to quality Marathon gasoline and diesel, these retail outlets offer a wide range of services including convenience store products, car washes and co-branded food products.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation has revealed a new image for Marathon branded gas stations to represent the retail brand into the next decade and beyond. The familiar red, white and blue colors reconfigured into a bolder, more contemporary design. Updated dimensional elements such as a retooled logo, channel letters and illumination will capture attention both day and night. The new image also features 'Endurance Fuels' to underscore Marathon's enduring commitment to provide consumers with high-quality fuels.

Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Earth Resources, commented, "Marathon's new image and updated marketing initiatives emphasize Marathon's commitment to quality and reliability with space for further innovations. These recent developments provide compelling reasons for operators to switch their brand and committed fuel supply to Marathon. We look forward to being a Marathon jobber and selling it throughout the U.S., beginning in the South."

Blue Earth already has a number of locations in the sales pipeline that it expects to close quickly and the Company plans to announce them as they arise.

About Blue Earth Resources, Inc. (OTC: BERI)

Blue Earth Resources, Inc. procures refined fuels from refineries and wholesalers and distributes it to both large retailers and single site operators. Our solution represents lower risk and more stable pricing to our vendors and customers. In addition, our custom branding services include imaging, design and consultation services to assist with custom branding. Blue Earth Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

For additional information, please visit: https://berifuels.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans, or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future activities and are subject to many risks and uncertainties. Due to such risks and uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the future tense or other forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "should," "may," "will," "continue," "strategy," "position," "opportunity," statements regarding the "flexibility" of the Company or the negative of any of those terms or other variations of them or by comparable terminology.

