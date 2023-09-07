Grid Dynamics Releases A Major Update of Its Analytics Platform With LLM-Powered Data Analytics, Advanced Semantic Layer, Data Access and Observability Services

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics releases the third version of its Analytics Platform with advanced features developed specifically for enterprise clients-strengthening its market position in this important domain.

The updated Analytics Platform from Grid Dynamics provides components for sharing insights across large organizations, ensuring data trustworthiness and integrity in complex environments, and leveraging state-of-the-art Generative AI capabilities.

This update aims to help the existing users of the Analytics Platform to enhance their data management capabilities and accelerate the deployment of enterprise-grade data solutions for new customers.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced the release of a major update to its already powerful Analytics Platform . Targeted at enterprise clients and focused on LLM-powered data analytics and enterprise-wide data product management, the updated platform provides a solid foundation for the rapid development of analytics use cases and AI solutions.

Many enterprises today have siloed data assets which makes developing reports and data integrations complex and time-consuming. To solve this problem, Grid Dynamics extended its Analytics platform with a semantic layer and GraphQL integration. The semantic layer enables working with multiple data sources through a single interface and simplifies data access, data discoverability, and application implementation. The semantic layer also massively reduces time-to-market for developing reports and dashboards due to pre-configured integrations with industry-standard reporting tools such as Looker, PowerBI, or Tableau.

The new version of the platform includes components for querying structured data using natural language. This capability, geared mainly towards business users, is backed by pluggable integrations with the major LLM providers and also supports custom LLMs for text-to-SQL translation.

The Analytics Platform is available as a modular software package that wires together cloud-native services, open-source components, and advanced services developed by Grid Dynamics. It also includes optional integrations with partner products to enhance certain capabilities. The package can be used to rapidly provision a complete enterprise-grade cloud data platform, as well as extend the existing data lakes with advanced services and features.

"The bar for enterprise data platforms continually rises, and LLMs which deliver powerful capabilities for data engineering and analytics are an additional catalyst of this process, said Ilya Katsov, Vice President of Technology at Grid Dynamics. "Our continued investment in the Analytics Platform reflects our commitment to deliver state-of-the-art data engineering, management, and analytics technology to our clients in a cost-efficient way. Our investment is also a tangible outcome of our GigaCube growth framework, which highlights Innovation as one of the key pillars of our continued success with clients and the continued growth of our company."

About Grid Dynamics

