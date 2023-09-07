Veteran technologist Rohit Shrivastava will lead global product strategy and roadmap; new R&D center in Kraków to tap top tech talent and support international expansion

Clari, the leading Revenue Platform, today appointed Rohit Shrivastava to the newly-created position of EVP Chief Product Officer. Shrivastava most recently Chief Product Officer at Anaplan and his growing product teams will be instrumental in helping Clari extend its lead as the industry's only complete, end-to-end revenue platform proven to help companies stop revenue leak and drive revenue precision. In addition, Clari announced the opening of a new engineering, product, and support center in Kraków, Poland to support its global expansion.

Shrivastava's hiring, and the company's investment in European operations and talent, follow Clari's recent acquisition of sales engagement leader Groove, a move widely seen as giving Clari "an advantage over its rivals in the sales technology market" and "a significant win for all companies looking to improve sales performance."

A veteran of Anaplan, Amazon, and Cisco, Shrivastava brings a stellar track record defining product strategies, incubating and scaling new platform-based businesses, and leading global cross-functional teams to build and scale innovative products and services. He will be responsible for leading Clari's product strategy and roadmap while attracting world-class talent and bringing scale to product systems and processes.

"I'm thrilled to bring on Rohit as Clari's Chief Product Officer as we continue to scale our industry-leading revenue platform to help companies everywhere run their most important business process Revenue with collaboration and governance," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "Rohit's world-class product, engineering, and business acumen together with his customer-first mindset make him the ideal product leader for Clari's next phase of growth."

"I'm thrilled to join the exceptional team at Clari as its Chief Product Officer, particularly at a time of such immense, transformational opportunity for Clari and its customers," said Shrivastava. "In the current market environment, all enterprises are looking to transform their businesses and drive profitable revenue growth, and Clari is the only revenue platform that brings together critical capabilities across revenue operations, forecasting, conversation intelligence, and sales engagement to stop revenue leak and drive revenue precision. I've always enjoyed building products with a customer-first, founder's mindset and scaling world-class teams, and it's a privilege to join the remarkable talent at Clari to do so yet again."

New Poland engineering hub to serve global customers, bolster technology leadership

To further cement its platform leadership, attract and retain the world's best engineering talent, and serve its increasingly global customer base, Clari has opened a new engineering, product, and support hub in Kraków, Poland, complementing its Bangalore, India and US operations.

The site, led by VP of Engineering Martin Burlinski, will serve as a major hub for Clari, with significant talent dedicated to AI and machine learning, architecture, and product management. It will also provide support for customers globally, including in-market for Clari's rapidly growing European customer base.

"Kraków is a highly strategic location for serving Clari's burgeoning customer base and attracting world-class enterprise software talent," said Burlinski. "This new center is a tangible representation of Clari's ongoing commitment to revenue technology leadership as well as exceptional customer support. I look forward to growing the team with new talent from across Europe, accelerating the integration of Groove, and further building out Clari's market-leading platform capabilities."

Clari's product and technology teams will be laser-focused on extending the company's lead in AI for RevTech. Clari's Revenue Platform uniquely leverages Predictive AI for highly-accurate forecasting; Natural Language Processing AI for analyzing massive volumes of conversations with speed and scale; and Generative AI for answering critical revenue questions and helping revenue teams act with speed and precision.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,500 organizations run revenue on the Clari Revenue Platform to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

