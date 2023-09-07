Tego Cyber Inc.: Top Global Managed Security Service Provider Now Selling Tego Threat Correlation & Hunting Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), a cybersecurity company focused on developing innovative cyber threat intelligence and autonomous correlation and threat hunting tools, today announced a top global managed security service provider (MSSP) is now including Tego's cyber threat correlation and hunting platform as part of its product portfolio and has already sold its first license agreement. This global MSSP has over 7,000 commercial customers worldwide and ranks among the 15 most significant managed security services providers as per a recent The Forrester Wave report. They will initially be reselling Tego's platform to their commercial customers using the Splunk SIEM or AWS Security Lake.

"Having an MSSP of this caliber who is finding commercial success with the Tego platform not only validates our technology and the value it adds to existing cybersecurity programs, but will build Tego's credibility within the cybersecurity industry," stated Shannon Wilkinson, President & CEO of Tego Cyber Inc.

"Our go-to-market strategy team set out to deepen our ties with established MSSPs who have one-to-many client relationships to expedite commercialization of our technology," added Kirk Horton, Chief Revenue Officer of Tego Cyber Inc. "Having a globally recognized MSSP selling our platform is a game changer. It is a testament that our go-to-market strategy is working, as this initial agreement is already generating revenue and has the potential to ramp-up exponentially."

"Under Kirk's leadership, we have developed a scalable strategic partnership program that is attractive to MSSPs as our technology adds significant value to an existing cybersecurity service offering, provides a value-added revenue stream to the MSSPs, and Tego offers a competitive commission structure. We designed the partnership program to accelerate revenue growth for Tego while enabling business opportunities for our MSSP partners," continued Mrs. Wilkinson.

What is a Management Security Service Provider?

A managed security service provider is a trusted cybersecurity focused business partner to organizations. MSSPs offer cybersecurity solutions and outsourced monitoring/management of security systems and devices. Common products/services include: firewalls, intrusion detection, virtual private network, vulnerability scanning and endpoint protection. As a third party, an MSSP can alleviate the strain on cybersecurity and IT teams, as well as free up crucial time the organization needs to support and expand business operations.

About Tego's Threat Correlation Engine

Tego's threat correlation and threat hunting solution integrates directly into existing Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and data lake solutions that provides enterprises the ability to quickly track threats, map out exposures, and expedite remediation to find the "signal in the noise." With high performing and low latency searches, Tego's threat correlation engine saves security operations teams time and money in an environment where timing is everything as efforts are made to lower mean-time-to-detection (MTTD) and mean-time-to-response (MTTR). What makes Tego's threat correlation engine different from other cyber threat correlation applications, is that it is the first commercially available solution that was specifically developed for the customer's existing SIEM or data lake platform. It operates within the customer's existing SIEM or data lake environment, so security operations teams do not have to use multiple tools and views to complete a specific task or research a threat. Tego cross-correlates threats in real time and not only looks forward but also backwards in order to see if the organization's network has been previously exposed (active foresight and hindsight).

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) was founded to mitigate the disparity in the rapidly evolving cyber threat hunting, correlation, and threat intelligence market. The Company is focused on developing solutions for threat intelligence and autonomous threat hunting/correlation. Tego's curated threat intelligence feed not only contains a comprehensive list of indicators of compromise, but also provides additional context including specific details needed to counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disjointed indicators of compromise. Tego's threat correlation engine integrates with top security and data lake platforms to proactively identify threats. The Tego threat correlation engine allows security teams to find threats faster using curated data feeds, powerful and low latency searches across large disparate data sets, and user-friendly visualizations that help reduce the time to detection and response. For more information, please visit https://tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: +1 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

SOURCE: Tego Cyber Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781307/top-global-managed-security-service-provider-now-selling-tego-threat-correlation-hunting-platform