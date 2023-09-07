Women of Legal Tech Summit: Spotlighting Powerhouse Julia Rodgers-CEO of Premier Prenup Platform, HelloPrenup

This year's Annual Women of Legal Tech Summit put forth by the ABA has confirmed a seasoned line up of inspirational women taking on underrepresented areas of tech and legal, including prenup pioneer, Julia Rodgers, esq.-CEO and co-founder of HelloPrenup.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / The gender disparities in the tech sector are no secret. And in legal tech? There's no exception. Only a mere 15% of its founders are women as per the research of Kristin Sonday, co-founder of Paladin, and as daunting as these statistics may sound, women in the legal tech realm have been setting unprecedented benchmarks whose achievements, innovations, and determination remain unparalleled.

Julia Rodgers Panel ABA Women's Summit 2023

Julia Rodgers Panel ABA Women's Summit 2023

In acknowledgment of these formidable women, the 6th Annual Women of Legal Tech Summit is all set to roll out. This summit has been a cornerstone event for the past six years, offering a unique platform for the industry's brightest women to connect, collaborate, and chart the way forward. And this year? The panel includes legal tech powerhouse Julia Rodgers, CEO and co-founder of HelloPrenup-the premier and pioneer prenuptial agreement platform.

Event Highlights:

Celebration & Collaboration: The summit aims to celebrate the undying spirit of women in legal tech as an avenue to form valuable collaborations.

Growth and Resilience: By coming together, these women symbolize resilience, illustrating how they have been raising the bar in the industry against all odds.

Brainstorming for Progress: Dedicated segments for brainstorming sessions will allow participants to ideate and develop strategies to further break down barriers for women in legal tech.

Why Attend?

From legal tech entrepreneurs and lawyers representing tech companies to those harnessing technology to usher in a revolution in public service, the summit will feature a plethora of inspiring narratives. This event is not just a convergence of stories but also an amalgamation of solutions, strategies, and success blueprints.

Join us in celebrating the trailblazers, the changemakers, and the future of legal tech and honoring a new era of diversity and innovation together!

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM-3:30 PM CT

Seats are expected to be reserved quickly. Register in advance or reach out to hello@helloprenup.com for more information.

About the American Bar Association (ABA):

The ABA stands as the world's largest voluntary professional organization. Boasting over 400,000 members, it offers law school accreditation, ongoing legal training, legal resources, support for lawyers and judges, and spearheads projects to enhance the legal system for the benefit of the public.

About HelloPrenup: HelloPrenup provides a robust platform assisting couples in navigating their financial future with clarity. Using clear and concise data, HelloPrenup is dedicated to offering essential resources to couples before marriage, ensuring they step forward with a firm foundation in both romance and legal understanding. For media inquiries, reach out to: hello@helloprenup.com

Contact Information:

Lauren Lavender

Chief Marketing Officer

lauren@helloprenup.com

408-476-0719

SOURCE: HelloPrenup

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/780780/women-of-legal-tech-summit-spotlighting-powerhouse-julia-rodgersceo-of-premier-prenup-platform-helloprenup