Mentimeter today announced the availability of the Mentimeter app on Microsoft AppSource, an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.

Mentimeter is fundamentally changing the culture of meetings, presentations, lectures, and workshops in business and education. The app enables hosts to easily gather input from a group through word clouds, surveys, polls, comments, reactions and more, transforming a passive audience into active contributors. By providing multiple ways to engage anonymously, the hosts can shift their focus from talking to listening, centering around providing more fun, inclusive, productive and effective meetings.

"Now that Mentimeter is available on Microsoft AppSource for Microsoft 365 and Teams, even more of Microsoft's millions of users can get the most out of their meetings, said Johnny Warström, co-founder and CEO of Mentimeter. "We are proud to have engineered a seamless experience for our users with this new integration. We're looking forward to the interaction and engagement that Mentimeter provides to our users becoming a part of the Microsoft 365 and Teams experience."

"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work Business Applications Field Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Mentimeter to the growing AppSource ecosystem."

About Mentimeter

Mentimeter is an audience engagement platform (AEP) that makes it easier to listen and to be heard by transforming passive audiences into active contributors. Mentimeter is fundamentally changing the culture of presentations, lectures, and workshops in business and education from talking to listening. Whether on-site, remote, or hybrid, Mentimeter creates a unique, transparent, and engaging experience for everyone.

Since launching in 2012, Mentimeter has grown from a group of four founders to a 250+ person company with two offices on two different continents. In this time, more than 280 million people have gathered opinions, questions, and thoughts through our platform. The platform is used by 95% of Fortune 500 companies.

