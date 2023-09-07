EnerVenue has developed a new metal-hydrogen battery. The US startup says the battery's efficiency ranges from 80% to 90%, depending on the cycle rate, and claims that its energy density per square foot is equal to or even better than lithium-ion batteries.US startup EnerVenue has developed a new version of its nickel-hydrogen batteries for large-scale renewables and storage applications. "The newest version of EnerVenue's batteries extends the solutions' durability, operational flexibility, and cost-efficiency benefits for stationary storage projects across myriad use cases," the manufacturer ...

