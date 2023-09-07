Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) will be presenting at the Energy Transition Session of the Beaver Creek Precious Metal Summit, September 12-15, 2023. Participation is by invite only and delegates must register at https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-beaver-creek/.

The Energy Transition Session opens on Tuesday September 12 at 8am for a Panel discussion with David Talbot, Mining Analyst, Red Cloud Securities, John Feneck, Feneck Consulting and Michael Konnert, Inventa Capital Corp. The session will have presentations from twelve companies with energy metal projects - uranium, copper, nickel and tin.

"We are honoured to be part of the inaugural Energy Transition Session and look forward to sharing the preliminary indications from the summer drill program on our Thelon Basin uranium project in Nunavut as well as updating developments on our Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Saskatchewan," stated Rick Mazur, Forum's CEO.

CEO Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration will be presenting on Tuesday, September 12 at 11:30am, Room 2, Gerald Ford/Heritage Hall. Dr. Hunter will review the Company's recent uranium drill program in the Thelon Basin and the advancement of its Athabasca Basin uranium projects.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://forumenergymetals.com/.

