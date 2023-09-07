Oxylabs Introduces a New Product Line: Datasets

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Oxylabs, a web intelligence solution and premium proxy provider, has entered a new market, moving towards the Data-as-a-Service industry. Their newest offering will allow businesses to get pre-made datasets from various websites such as Amazon, Owler, Github, and many others.

Pre-made datasets are only part of the new Oxylabs product line. Complete dataset customization from many publicly available sources can be requested on demand. The company will then analyze the request and, depending on the requirements, provide a completely customized dataset that matches business needs.

The company is launching their initiative with five primary types, all of which can be acquired from various publicly available sources:

Company data

Job postings data

Product review data

E-commerce product data

Community and code data

"Datasets will help us cut through the entire web intelligence acquisition setup process and provide customers with what many truly need - data. This entry into our product portfolio will help us cover the entire value chain for our customers. We will be able to provide businesses with exactly what they need, whether it may be proxies, web scraping software, or ingestion-ready datasets." Julius Cerniauskas, Chief Executive Officer at Oxylabs

As part of their mission to serve partner needs best, the Chief Executive Officer said, the company will be capable of directly sending the datasets to cloud storage in various formats. These capabilities will make it easier to integrate data provided by Oxylabs into regular operations of any business.

"Customizability of datasets and our wide selection of intelligence sources will give businesses the competitive advantage they were looking for, all at low costs and little-to-no maintenance required. All maintenance, preparation, and pipeline management will be handled by Oxylabs teams, allowing our customers to focus on creating value out of data." Julius continued.

Data-as-a-Service has been a rapidly growing industry with the market expected to reach $43.8 billion by 2028. Few companies in the industry, however, offer an entire range of services, mostly focusing on directly selling datasets.

"We expect that our expertise in web scraping and proxy management will allow us to deliver datasets from more challenging sources while maintaining the high quality of services Oxylabs has been known for," Julius concluded.

About Oxylabs

Established in 2015, Oxylabs is a web intelligence acquisition solution and premium proxy provider, enabling companies of all sizes to utilize the power of big data. Constant innovation, an extensive patent portfolio, and a focus on ethics have allowed Oxylabs to become a global leader in the web intelligence collection industry and forge close ties with dozens of Fortune Global 500 companies. In 2022 and 2023, Oxylabs was named Europe's fastest-growing web intelligence acquisition company in the Financial Times' FT 1000 list. For more information, please visit: https://oxylabs.io/

