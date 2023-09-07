XQ GAMES CO., LTD.: XQ Games Unveils Global Open Beta for Infinity Saga X, the Next-Level Mobile Hybrid Blockchain Game, Launching September 8th

XQ GAMES has officially announced the launch of its highly anticipated game, Infinity Saga X.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / The company will kick off the global open beta for Infinity Saga X on September 8th, inviting players from around the world to experience a new genre of game that combines Collectible RPG and SLG.

Delivering a Premier Blockchain Gaming Experience Worldwide

Infinity Saga X has emerged as a pioneering mobile blockchain game, combining elements of collectible RPG and SLG in a groundbreaking genre fusion. Notably, the game has been onboarded to WEMADE's global blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, which has 9 million cumulative users. Firstly, Infinity Saga X takes the Collectible RPG genre to new heights with its well-designed hero characters to enthrall its players. Complementing this, the game features visually stunning illustrations that not only aim to cultivate a dedicated fandom but also to deeply immerse players in a rich gaming experience.

In the SLG component, players enter the world of Plotia, a unique realm where all storylines intersect. Once in Plotia, players collect 'Ether' resources to build and fortify their own island in this intricately connected universe. Beyond simple survival, players are tasked with building and fortifying defensive structures to protect their territory. The game gives players the option to customize their island with a variety of decorative items, allowing them to bring their own personal touch to the game world.

Infinity Saga X has also built a tokenomics based on the WEMIX PLAY platform. Within this framework, players can accumulate Crypston, the in-game currency, which can be converted into XQG tokens. These tokens can be exchanged for WEMIX coins, which give players specific incentives to engage in various activities in the game.

All heroes summoned to Plotia where all the stories are gathered

In a mesmerizing narrative flow, Plotia's library is a collection of all stories, literature, myths, and historical figures. Due to a baffling event, people suddenly find themselves trapped in a dream and unable to wake up. As a result, the characters in their dreams undergo a mysterious transformation and reappear as "soul" in Plotia. In Plotia, souls embody a variety of heroes and iconic literary figures, from the chivalrous Don Quixote and the hopeful Cinderella to lesser-known but influential figures like Tremaine and Calliope. Figures from Greek mythological chronicles and Helena, the mother of Roman Emperor Constantine I, also appear. These souls serve as the basic units of combat in the game. Players must strategically assemble a team of different souls to navigate complex battle terrain and achieve multiple objectives. The game currently has a roster of 56 soul characters, with plans to continue expanding in the future, so players will have a constantly evolving experience.



About XQ GAMES

Since its establishment, XQ GAMES has carved a niche for itself as a professional mobile game developer founded by top talent from industry giants like NCsoft, Nexon, and Netmarble. This team of seasoned game professionals with a proven track record of success is focused on delivering user-centric gaming experiences. With a strong team of industry veterans, XQ GAMES is poised to establish itself as a leading global gaming company dedicated to creating engaging and innovative games that resonate with users around the world.

