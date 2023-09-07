Ashtead Group Plc - Change of Auditor

7 September 2023

Change of auditor

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that, following the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") yesterday, Deloitte LLP has stepped down as auditor of the Company. Deloitte LLP has provided the following statement in relation to ceasing to act as auditor of the Company:

We are not seeking reappointment as auditor of the Company and, accordingly, will cease to hold office at the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The reasons for our ceasing to hold office is that we have reached our maximum tenure under s494ZA Companies Act 2006.We confirm that there are no other circumstances connected with our ceasing to hold office that we consider should be brought to the attention of the members or creditors of the Company.

In line with the resolution approved at the AGM, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has been appointed as the Company's auditor for the financial year ending 30 April 2024.

Contact:

Eric Watkins, General Counsel

0207 726 9700