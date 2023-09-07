Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
07.09.23
08:04 Uhr
2,145 Euro
+0,045
+2,14 %
07.09.2023 | 16:01
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 
07-Sep-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") 
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting 
held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the 
AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. 
                        For        Against    Total votes % of shares on No. of 
Resolution                                    validly   register at   Votes 
                        No. of   %   No. of  %  cast    3.00 pm on 4  Withheld** 
                        Votes       Votes           September 2023 
1       Receive the Audited Financial  172,887,958 100.00 4,846   0.00 172,982,804 78.97      133,864 
       Statements 
2       Declare a final dividend     173,005,199 100.00 4,738   0.00 173,009,937 79.03      16,731 
3       Approve the Directors'      171,628,937 99.22 1,347,875 0.78 172,976,812 79.01      49,856 
       Remuneration Report 
4       Approve the Directors'      171,656,783 99.23 1,329,696 0.77 172,986,479 79.01      40,189 
       Remuneration Policy 
5       Elect Tanvi Gokhale as a     172,951,011 99.97 48,253  0.03 172,999,264 79.02      27,404 
       Director 
6       Re-elect Keith Williams as a   170,867,677 98.78 2,113,735 1.22 172,981,412 79.01      45,256 
       Director 
7       Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a   170,537,309 98.59 2,445,465 1.41 172,982,774 79.01      43,894 
       Director 
8       Re-elect Tom Singer as a     171,686,734 99.25 1,300,390 0.75 172,987,124 79.02      39,544 
       Director 
9       Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a  172,813,358 99.88 199,826  0.12 173,013,184 79.03      13,484 
       Director 
10      Re-elect Jo Hartley as a     172,721,515 99.84 277,887  0.16 172,999,402 79.02      27,266 
       Director 
11      Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor  172,979,300 99.99 13,764  0.01 172,993,064 79.02      33,604 
       Authorise the Audit Committee to 
12      determine the remuneration of  172,982,155 99.99 10,709  0.01 172,992,864 79.02      33,804 
       the Auditor 
13      Authorise the Company to make  166,076,843 95.99 6,928,914 4.01 173,005,757 79.02      20,911 
       political donations 
14      Renew the general authority to  171,728,871 99.26 1,275,929 0.74 173,004,800 79.02      21,868 
       allot relevant securities 
15      Disapply statutory pre-emption  172,962,871 99.98 36,965  0.02 172,999,836 79.02      26,832 
       rights* 
       Authorise the Company to make 
16      market purchases of its own   172,919,465 99.97 54,519  0.03 172,973,984 79.01      52,684 
       shares* 
       Authorise that general meetings, 
17      other than AGMs can be called on 171,916,325 99.37 1,093,736 0.63 173,010,061 79.03      16,607 
       14 days' clear notice* 
       Authorise the establishment of 
18      the Halfords Company Share    172,830,336 99.90 169,792  0.10 173,000,128 79.02      26,540 
       Option Scheme 2023 
       Authorise the establishment of 
       the Halfords UK Sharesave Scheme 
19      2023 and the Halfords      172,951,845 99.97 47,727  0.03 172,999,572 79.02      27,096 
       International Sharesave Scheme 
       2023

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  269988 
EQS News ID:  1721309 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721309&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
