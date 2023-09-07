DJ Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM 07-Sep-2023 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Halfords Group plc Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. For Against Total votes % of shares on No. of Resolution validly register at Votes No. of % No. of % cast 3.00 pm on 4 Withheld** Votes Votes September 2023 1 Receive the Audited Financial 172,887,958 100.00 4,846 0.00 172,982,804 78.97 133,864 Statements 2 Declare a final dividend 173,005,199 100.00 4,738 0.00 173,009,937 79.03 16,731 3 Approve the Directors' 171,628,937 99.22 1,347,875 0.78 172,976,812 79.01 49,856 Remuneration Report 4 Approve the Directors' 171,656,783 99.23 1,329,696 0.77 172,986,479 79.01 40,189 Remuneration Policy 5 Elect Tanvi Gokhale as a 172,951,011 99.97 48,253 0.03 172,999,264 79.02 27,404 Director 6 Re-elect Keith Williams as a 170,867,677 98.78 2,113,735 1.22 172,981,412 79.01 45,256 Director 7 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a 170,537,309 98.59 2,445,465 1.41 172,982,774 79.01 43,894 Director 8 Re-elect Tom Singer as a 171,686,734 99.25 1,300,390 0.75 172,987,124 79.02 39,544 Director 9 Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a 172,813,358 99.88 199,826 0.12 173,013,184 79.03 13,484 Director 10 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a 172,721,515 99.84 277,887 0.16 172,999,402 79.02 27,266 Director 11 Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 172,979,300 99.99 13,764 0.01 172,993,064 79.02 33,604 Authorise the Audit Committee to 12 determine the remuneration of 172,982,155 99.99 10,709 0.01 172,992,864 79.02 33,804 the Auditor 13 Authorise the Company to make 166,076,843 95.99 6,928,914 4.01 173,005,757 79.02 20,911 political donations 14 Renew the general authority to 171,728,871 99.26 1,275,929 0.74 173,004,800 79.02 21,868 allot relevant securities 15 Disapply statutory pre-emption 172,962,871 99.98 36,965 0.02 172,999,836 79.02 26,832 rights* Authorise the Company to make 16 market purchases of its own 172,919,465 99.97 54,519 0.03 172,973,984 79.01 52,684 shares* Authorise that general meetings, 17 other than AGMs can be called on 171,916,325 99.37 1,093,736 0.63 173,010,061 79.03 16,607 14 days' clear notice* Authorise the establishment of 18 the Halfords Company Share 172,830,336 99.90 169,792 0.10 173,000,128 79.02 26,540 Option Scheme 2023 Authorise the establishment of the Halfords UK Sharesave Scheme 19 2023 and the Halfords 172,951,845 99.97 47,727 0.03 172,999,572 79.02 27,096 International Sharesave Scheme 2023

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

