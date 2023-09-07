Savantage Solutions Approved as a Commercial Service Provider for FM QSMO Marketplace

Savantage is Now Part of Treasury's Government-wide Shared Services Marketplace for Financial Management Services and Solutions

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Lisa Kazor, CEO of Savantage Solutions, announced today that Savantage has been approved to provide financial management services and solutions as part of the U.S. Department of the Treasury's new shared services marketplace. This new marketplace - formally called the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) - will act as a centralized broker of commercial and federal solutions across government agencies for technology support and solutions for core financial systems (FS), financial management services and solutions, and the Treasury Bureau of the Fiscal Service products and services.



Savantage Logo

"We are ready to help Federal clients as they start planning, implementing and sustaining operations for financial systems, by bringing our extensive systems integration capabilities and financial management expertise to this new government-wide marketplace," said Kazor. Savantage will offer service packages accepted by FM QSMO for grant accounting services, payroll accounting services, core FS agency implementation support services, core FS agency operations and maintenance support services, strategic planning and investment business case development services, and organizational change management services. The company is currently also developing additional packages, to augment its offerings within the FM QSMO marketplace in the near future.

"Savantage's entry into the FM QSMO marketplace further cements and expands Savantage's position as a premier provider of financial management solutions and services within the Federal market. We are excited to explore new opportunities to serve the Federal market," added Kazor.

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

Contact Information

Ayesha Rahman

Executive for Marketing and Strategic Alliances

arahman@savantage.net

(301) 258-5600

SOURCE: Savantage Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781391/savantage-solutions-approved-as-a-commercial-service-provider-for-fm-qsmo-marketplace