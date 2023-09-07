Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Corporation Expands Presence in Energy Management with the Acquisition of Optima Energy Systems

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the UK business assets of Optima Energy Systems ("Optima"), a market-leading provider of advanced software solutions for managing and analysing energy data.

Founded over 30 years ago, Optima Energy Systems boasts an impressive blue-chip customer list, representing some of the world's largest energy consumers. Their state-of-the-art software and dedication to innovation have positioned Optima at the forefront of the energy data management sector.

Patrick Cusk, Valsoft Operating Partner, commented on the acquisition, stating, "We're delighted to welcome the Optima team to the Valsoft family. Optima's innovative product offering is well placed to continue capturing market share as we transition towards a NetZero world, with the increased ESG reporting requirements that shift entails. This acquisition continues our global expansion in the energy management vertical and we look forward to leveraging that scale to bring greater value to our customers."

As industries move swiftly towards more sustainable practices and a greater emphasis is placed on energy efficiency, providing precision of energy usage data has emerged as a pivotal factor. Optima's digital utilities management solution is designed to address these challenges head-on.

Michael Assi, CEO of Aspire Software, the operating division of Valsoft stated, "The integration of Optima's expertise and advanced product suite into the Valsoft portfolio signifies a pivotal move in Valsoft's commitment to offering top-tier energy management solutions on a global scale. This acquisition is set to provide an unparalleled advantage to clients worldwide."

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

Optima is an industry leader in utility data. With a track record of reducing errors and providing near real-time insights that increase speed and control of energy spend across multi-site companies, Optima powers businesses to transition to net zero faster.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Paralegal).

For more details about Valsoft Corporation or Optima Energy Systems UK, please visit https://www.valsoftcorp.com and https://www.optimatech.io respectively.

