DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity 07-Sep-2023 / 14:50 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Financials Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Mark talks us through his recent note on the company entitled 'Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity', explains what is driving the growth in the pledge book, why pawnbroking is a low-risk form of financing, how the company performed, the other side of the business and any risks associated with investing. H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and watches. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Mark Thomas London mt@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

