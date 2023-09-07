Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.09.2023
Dow Jones News
07.09.2023 | 16:22
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Q&A on H&T Group (HAT): Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity 
07-Sep-2023 / 14:50 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Financials 
Q&A on H&T Group (HAT) | Seizing the pawnbroking opportunity 
 
H&T Group Plc (LON:HAT) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co Analyst Mark Thomas joins DirectorsTalk 
Interviews. 
 
Mark talks us through his recent note on the company entitled 'Delivering the pawnbroking growth opportunity', explains 
what is driving the growth in the pledge book, why pawnbroking is a low-risk form of financing, how the company 
performed, the other side of the business and any risks associated with investing. 
 
H&T Group plc are the UK's largest pawnbroker and a leading retailer of high quality new and pre-owned jewellery and 
watches. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                     mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1721487 07-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1721487&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2023 09:50 ET (13:50 GMT)

