New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is pleased to partner with Concordia for the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit, taking place September 18-20 in New York City.

With over a decade of experience bringing together heads of state, leaders of the private and NGO sectors, and new and diversified perspectives to explore tangible solutions to local and global challenges, the 2023 Concordia Annual Summit will be the largest convening alongside the UN General Assembly. The 13th Annual Summit will convene the top movers and shakers of today's world to spark dialogue, promote collaboration, and collectively pave the path toward a more equitable, sustainable future.

"We're pleased to officially partner with Concordia, presenting the first-ever psychedelic-focused content on their stage. This will be an incredible opportunity to explore the emerging psychedelic ecosystem in front of high-level thought leaders and policymakers from Government, Corporate and Nonprofit Organizations," said Patrick Moher, President of Microdose Psychedelic Insights.

"The potential of psychedelic medicines to aid in the treatment of mental health disorders around the world is immense, and only through public-private partnerships will the necessary research and regulatory environment be shaped to explore this opportunity in full. Concordia's Annual Summit provides a critical conversation and learning space towards this shared vision with Microdose Psychedelic Insights' expertise at the helm," said Hanne Dalmut, Senior Director of Partnerships at Concordia.

The topics that will be covered at the Summit include: social impact, sustainability, technology, healthcare, energy, climate change, and global partnerships. Key themes include leveraging innovation, collaboration" and transparency to drive progress on global issues.

Founded in 2011 as a nonprofit by Matthew Swift and Nicholas Logothetis, Concordia is a premier nonpartisan social impact summit on par with The Milken Institute and Davos. Concordia has excelled at the balance of bringing together leaders from around the world, Fortune 50 companies, and heads of global NGOs, while simultaneously remaining forward-thinking and driving innovative change.

Additional Programming Partners and Sponsors for the 2023 Annual Summit include: Google, Meta, Merk, Visa, The Rockefeller Foundation, Salesforce, AT&T, and many more.

Microdose Psychedelic Insights C-suite will be in attendance - Patrick Moher, President, Connor Haslam, CEO, and Daniela Pauli Business Development Manager.

About Concordia

Concordia, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, is the leading public-private sector convener, establishing and elevating market-led solutions to global challenges. Concordia was founded in 2011 by Matthew A. Swift and Nicholas M. Logothetis.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivaled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

